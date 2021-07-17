Grandview Saturday Racing Rained Out, Another Tripleheader Planned for Saturday, July 24

Wet weather conditions were the big issue at Grandview Speedway on Saturday with a forecast of more to come forcing the cancellation of the tripleheader show of racing that was to have included the United Racing Club sprint cars, T.P.Trailers Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman.

The loss of a night of racing shortens the schedule for the Mods and Sportsman and will make it just a little tougher to gain ground on Modified point leader Brett Kressley and Kenny Gilmore who is on top of the Sportsman standings. And that means when action returns on Saturday everyone will be racing a little harder in order to gain on the top performers.

Next up on the schedule at Grandview Speedway is Saturday, July 24th, the Outlaw Vintage Racers will be part of the tripleheader show sponsored by T.P.Trailers and Truck Equipment of Limerick, PA that also features Modifieds and Sportsman. The weekly Meet & Greet session will feature Modified racers Justin Grim and Cory Merkel along with Outlaw Vintage Sportsman Tom Orth and Outlaw Modified racer Joe Medaglia.

Closing out the month, July 31, will be the return of the 602 Sportsman racers as they join the Modifieds and Sportsman. Headlining the Meet & Greet will be Modified ace Jared Umbenhauer along with Sportsman talents Kenny Bock and Lex Shive. An added attraction will be the appearance of NASCAR Xfinity driver David Starr who carries the same ATS sponsorship as Bock.

The month of August kicks off with a Thunder on the Hill Racing Series doubleheader that will feature the USAC National Midgets Ken Brenn Masters and Modifieds. That will be Tuesday, August 3 with a 7:30 p.m. starting time.

Friday August 6th will feature the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Vintage Racing Series. Action gets the green at 7 p.m.

And on Saturday August 7th the T.P.Trailer Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman will be featured in another action packed show.

For information on racing at Grandview check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook, or telephone 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR