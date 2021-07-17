Mahoning Valley Speedway cancels July 17 races due to rain forecast

With an impending forecast of rain, thunder storms and flash flooding in and around the Lehighton area, Mahoning Valley Speedway officials felt there was no other choice but to cancel the night’s racing.

The Biker Appreciation Night that was scheduled will be re-organized for a later date.

Racing action resumes next Saturday, July 24 at 7:00 pm with Sportsman Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks plus Kids Big Wheels sponsored by Kutz Racing.

Coming up in two weeks, on Saturday July 31 will be race #4 of the John Blewett Inc., Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series featuring the Lorin Arthofer Tribute 71 for Modifieds along with the Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks. Race time is 7:00 pm.

Please log onto the official track website www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com, Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway or Twitter @MahoningSpeed for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR