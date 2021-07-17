Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Preparing for Biggest Event In 25 Years

The biggest race day in over 25 years is set to go green at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, as raceway and Track Enterprises officials are putting final preparations together to make it a huge success. Very few tickets remain for the Saturday, July 17 event that will feature the Camping World SRX Series and the Rackley Roofing Masters of the Pros 150.

Headlining the event will be the Camping World SRX Series, as a championship will be decided at the historic facility. The tour, in its first season, is led by former NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart, who has claimed two of the five wins. Many-time Trans Am Series champion, Ernie Francis, Jr., the winner at Lucas Oil Raceway, is second in points, while IndyCar star, Marco Andretti, former NASCAR champion, Bobby Labonte, and four-time Indy 500 winner, Helio Castroneves complete the top five.

In recent days, more excitement built for the race, as last year’s NASCAR Cup Series champion, Chase Elliott was added to the field as well as Hailie Deegan. For Elliott, it will be just the second time he has raced against his dad, many-time “Most Popular Cup Series Driver”, Bill Elliott. Rounding out the list of stars will be Tony Kanaan, Willy T. Ribbs, Paul Tracy, and Michael Waltrip.

When it comes to the racing program, the list of Pro Late Model drivers entered to compete in the Rackley Roofing Masters of the Pros 150 might be just as impressive as the SRX show. 50 is the number of drivers expected to race for victory in the top Pro Late Model race held, sanctioned by the JEGS/CRA All Stars Tour. Many of the track’s regulars will be going head-to-head with some of the best travelling stars in the country, racing for the Masters’ Jacket.

Despite the large, covered grandstand, very few tickets for seats and standing room only remain. Anyone wanting to purchase a ticket is requested to do so quickly as the event is destined for a sellout. Tickets are available at the track’s website at www.nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing.

The 2021 season has already seen some great racing with more top events planned over the coming months. Coming to town Saturday, August 7, the King of the Wings Sprint Car Series will fly around the famed 5/8-mile. Friday, September 17 and Saturday, September 18, local racing will take center stage for a two-day show. The locals will be back on Saturday, October 9 before everyone prepares for the huge All American 400 weekend Friday, October 29-Sunday, October 31.

For those who miss out on tickets for the Saturday, July 17 night of racing presented by Rackley Roofing, live coverage of the Camping World SRX event will be available on CBS at 7:00 PM Central. Coverage of the JEGS/CRA All Stars Tour Masters of the Pros 150 will be live on Speed51.tv.

