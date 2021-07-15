NASCAR and Ruoff Mortgage Enter Into Official Partnership

NASCAR and Ruoff Mortgage, a full-service residential mortgage company with 70+ brick and mortar retail locations and a national online consumer direct division, announced today a multiyear partnership that will designate the company as the “Official Mortgage Partner of NASCAR.”

The wide-ranging agreement includes branding of the most coveted real estate in all of motorsports, Victory Lane. Beginning at Watkins Glen International, Ruoff Mortgage will be the presenting sponsor of Victory Lane for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and the Camping World Truck Series across all NASCAR-owned tracks. This is the first time in 20 years that this prominent branding asset has become available. NASCAR fans will enjoy Victory Lane’s fresh look that incorporates Ruoff’s signature corporate color palette of teal, navy, and orange, as well as a visual nod to their residential mortgage services, including their stepping stone avatar and a pitched roof design. Winning drivers will receive a warm “Welcome Home” message as they enter into the newly redesigned space.

“The best drivers in the world compete to park their car in Victory Lane and we are excited to have Ruoff Mortgage be a part of that celebratory moment each weekend,” said Jeff Wohlschlaeger, Vice President, Chief Sales Officer, NASCAR. “Victory Lane offers Ruoff Mortgage a highly visible position at the track and will deliver tremendous exposure to the most brand loyal fan base in sports.”

Ruoff Mortgage, a family-owned and operated business based out of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was founded in 1984. Over the past several years, Ruoff Mortgage has experienced tremendous growth in loan volume and sales, landing them a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America List for 8 years in a row. With this multi-faceted partnership, Ruoff Mortgage will broaden its exposure in sports and entertainment venues on a national level. The agreement with NASCAR joins their extensive list of more than 50 partnerships, including the Indianapolis Colts, Andretti Autosport, Cincinnati Reds and Columbus Blue Jackets, to name a few.

“Today’s announcement strategically aligns with our company’s brand. In order to be ‘Welcome(d) Home’ to Victory Lane, drivers must be the fastest on the track, leading the way. Similarly, Ruoff’s goal is to continue to find innovative ways to improve the mortgage process for our homebuyers, giving them the fastest, most efficient route to the finish line at the closing table,” said Mark Music, Ruoff President & CEO. “We are proud to be a leader in the mortgage industry and are excited to introduce drivers and their teams and race fans to Ruoff in Victory Lane.”

As part of the Official Partnership, Ruoff Mortgage will engage an exclusive group of Official NASCAR Partners that comprise the NASCAR Fuel For Business. The business-to-business environment offers unique opportunities for many companies to bypass the time and layers of corporate coordination to construct customized deals that help address specific business needs.

NASCAR PR