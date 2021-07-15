Virginia NHRA Nationals return to Richmond in 2022

NHRA and Virginia Motorsports Park have teamed up to announce May 13-15, 2022, as the triumphant return of the Virginia NHRA Nationals to Richmond. Furthermore, due to a full second-half schedule and travel logistics, the 2021 Virginia NHRA Nationals have been canceled.

“Virginia Motorsports Park is saddened to miss the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series for the second year in a row,” said Tommy Franklin, VMP President and owner.

“Since our last national event in 2019, the facility has seen numerous upgrades, and we will continue to improve and expand to give our guests the best experience possible when the world’s quickest and fastest motorsport returns to Virginia Motorsports Park in May.”

“The NHRA is disappointed to miss our stop at Virginia Motorsports Park in 2021,” said Glen Cromwell, NHRA President. “We look forward to 2022 when we can again return to Virginia and greet our unbelievable fans with the racing action they expect. NHRA and Virginia Motorsports Park will continue to work together to provide the fans a much-needed 2022 event.”

NHRA looks forward to the remainder of the 2021 season, with the next stop on tour at the Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil at Bandimere Speedway. Television coverage will be featured on FS1 Saturday, July 17 for qualifying and Sunday, July 18 for eliminations.

For more information about Virginia Motorsports Park, the remainder of its 2021 season, and to follow along for everything Virginia NHRA Nationals, visit RaceVMP.com.

Additionally, for more information about the 2021 NHRA schedule, visit NHRA.com.

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)