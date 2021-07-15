JEGS Speedweek marches on at National Trail Raceway

JEGS Speedweek hosts a doubleheader weekend with the JEGS SPORTSnationals specialty event followed by a Division 3 Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series event, giving the country's best Sportsman racers twice as many chances to win and earn points.
 
Wednesday saw a track-operated open test-n-tune and shootouts for Super Comp, Super Gas, and Super Street as well as a Stock/Super Stock Combo Gamblers. The schedule will shift to the annual JEGS SPORTSnationals on Thursday and Friday, closing with the North Central Division Lucas Oil event Saturday and Sunday.
 
“All of us at JEGS are excited for JEGS Speedweek at historic National Trail Raceway,” said Scott Woodruff, JEGS Director of Media and Motorsports. “Track owner Jay Livingston and team have continued to make more improvements to the facility since last year and we know the racers and their families will be excited when they come through the gate and see just some of the enhancement and improvements that have been made for the racers and fans. It really shows the dedication the track and the staff have made.”
 
All Sportsman categories will be contested, including Stock and Super Stock class eliminations beginning on Thursday, then Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Alcohol Funny Car will also run a regional event during the JEGS SPORTSnationals, with qualifying beginning at 6 p.m., Friday, under the lights.
 
Each of the eight champions crowned on Friday night at the JEGS SPORTSnationals will receive a special-edition copper NHRA Wally trophy. If one of the previous season’s event winners successfully defend their 2020 titles, they will also claim the coveted JEGS Crown trophy. The JEGS Crown is a unique handcrafted trophy created by Dan Dreisbach of Naked Sculpture. Since 2005, the trophy has been claimed just once, by Pro Mod racer Mike Ashley.
 
2020 JEGS SPORTSnationals event winners in the hunt for the JEGS Crown trophy at National Trail Raceway: Chad Voges (Comp), Jeff Dona (Super Stock), Eric Campolito (Stock), Phillip Oakley (Super Comp), Dwight Nuest (Super Gas), Mark Smith (Super Street), John Benoit (Top Sportsman), Anthony Bertozzi (Top Dragster).
 
“Once again, the schedule will be packed with racing over the five-day event,” said Woodruff. “The racing community wanted more racing, so that’s exactly what we gave them. It’s going to be a great event.”

 

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)

