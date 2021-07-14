Darlington Raceway & the South Carolina Education Lottery Partner on Presenting Sponsorship of Darlington Raceway Labor Day Race Weekend Presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery

Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Education Lottery announce a partnership on the presenting rights to the traditional Labor Day Race Weekend on Sept. 4-5. The official name of the fall race weekend will be the Darlington Raceway Labor Day Race Weekend presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The Darlington Raceway Labor Day Race Weekend presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery will feature the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 3:30 p.m. and for the first time in track history a NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader on Sunday, Sept. 5 with the second race in the Round of 10 of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs at 1:30 p.m. and the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in the 72nd running of the famed Cook Out Southern 500® at 6:00 p.m.

“The South Carolina Education Lottery has been making an impact in the lives of students since 2002, so we are proud to welcome them as the presenting sponsor of the traditional Darlington Raceway Labor Day Race Weekend presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “As part of the sponsorship, we will continue to work together to support the South Carolina Education Lottery’s mission to enhance education across the Palmetto State.”

“We are thrilled to grow our partnership with Darlington Raceway by lending our name to the Labor Day Race Weekend,” said the Lottery’s Director of Marketing Josh Whiteside. “We are looking forward to an incredible weekend of racing and the opportunity to share with racing fans the real and lasting impact the Lottery is having on education in South Carolina.”

Since the first ticket sold in January of 2002, the South Carolina Education Lottery has successfully fulfilled their mission of providing funding to enhance educational programs in South Carolina. Lottery proceeds are deposited into the Education Lottery Account, from which the General Assembly makes appropriations in support of higher education scholarships and grants, K-12 public education programs and community education programs throughout the state.

The South Carolina Education Lottery has transferred more than $6.6 billion to education. While the Lottery is not responsible for deciding which programs are funded with lottery proceeds, more than 2.1 million scholarships and grants have been awarded to hardworking South Carolina students since 2002. For more information about the South Carolina Education Lottery, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The Darlington Raceway Labor Day Race Weekend presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery will be televised nationally with the Cook Out Southern 500® and Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 on NBCSN and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff race on FS1. The races will also air on MRN and its network of nationwide affiliates, in addition to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com. Fans can purchase a single ticket for the NASCAR Playoff doubleheader featuring the Camping World Truck Series and Cup Series on Sept. 5.

Darlington Raceway PR