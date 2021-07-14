North State Modifieds Bob Lehman Classic Moves to Roseville July 24

All American Speedway powered by Roseville Toyota will host the rescheduled North State Modifieds vs. Jaws Gear & Axle Modifieds on Saturday July 24, serving as the second annual Bob Lehman Classic as well. The $1,000-to-win, 60-lap race presented by Economy Heating and Air will be joined by NASCAR Berco Redwood Late Model Twin 35-lap features, Riebes Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, BMR Drivers Academy, and Mini Cup/Bando racing.



All tickets will be sold online, with ticket sales opening later this week at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com



The first-ever meeting between touring North State Modifieds and the NASCAR Division II Jaws Gear & Axle Modifieds was initially set for July 10 but delayed by extreme high temperatures. Each division will run in accordance with their respective rulebooks and tires but both will be eligible for the posted awards. The awards include $1,000 to the race winner, $150 to take the green flag, and Authority Heating & Air lap leader bonuses of $250 on both lap five and lap 55.



Each division will earn points as ranked against their own division’s competitors. Former All American Speedway Modified champion Scott Winters of Tracy leads the North State championship by 40 points over Lakeport’s Ian Elliott. Anderson’s Keith Bloom, Klamath Falls, Oregon’s Rich Cobb, and Dustin DeRosier of Cloverdale in fifth.



Eric Price of Rio Linda leads the Jaws Modifieds with four wins ahead of 2020 champion Jason Philpot of Sacramento. Colfax’s Ralph Bailey, Foresthill’s Jon Yourd, and North Highlands’ Rick Andersen make up the top-five. The Jaws Gear & Axle drivers will be eligible for a $250 product certificate from Jaws, randomly selected among drivers who run the Jaws sticker to be eligible.



Additional information on fan attendance is available at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com Competitors will participate in practice activities on Friday before racing on Saturday. Grandstands open at 5pm. Heat races for Super Stocks and F4s are scheduled for 5:15pm, followed by the Lucas Oil Dash for the North State Modifieds. Opening ceremonies will take place at 6pm with features to follow. Races will also be available on Pay-Per-View at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.TV



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners Roseville Toyota, Jaws Gear & Axle, JM Environmental, Sinister Diesel, Riebes Auto Parts, Berco Redwood, AAMCO Transmission & Total Car Care, Guaranteed Rate Affinity- James Clark, and A-All Mini Storage for making this season possible. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place.

AAS PR