Kressley Continues to Be the Man to Beat At Grandview in Modifieds, Kenny Gilmore on Top in Sportsman While Dylan Hoch Leads 602 Sportsman

With more than half of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series at Grandview Speedway completed Brett Kressley continues to lead the standings in the T.P.Trailer Modifieds. The Orefield, PA racer has tallied five feature wins and that along with other consistent performances has earned him 3027 points giving him a 101 point lead over defending champion Craig Von Dohren. Jared Umbenhauer is close behind in third with 2861 points with a feature win to his credit.

In the T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman division Kenny Gilmore of Fleetwood, PA sits on top of the standings with 2288 points with one feature win. Second spot belongs to Dylan Hoch who has tallied three wins and 2039 counters. Defending champion Brian Hirthler, winner of the recent Firecracker 40, is third with 1959 points.

Dylan Hoch, a Mertztown, PA resident, is on top of the standings in the 602 Sportsman that run a limited schedule, after three events have been presented.

Eleven Saturday night NASCAR point events have been presented with nine on the schedule for the balance of the season. In the three divisions of competition more than 150 drivers have earned points.

The popular Capital Renegade Rapid Tire United Racing Club sprint cars will join the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman on Saturday, July 17th creating an action packed tripleheader. This will be the only appearance of the 2021 season for URC at Grandview.

Sprint car action at Grandview always provides excitement racing and a strong field of racers is expected for the only appearance of the season. Andy Best, Ryan Taylor, Mike Thompson, Ryan Stillwagon, Jason Shultz and other top talents are expected to be on hand.

Adult admission for July 17th tripleheader is $25 for adults, $10 for youngsters 6-11 and those under 6 are admitted free.

The Meet and Greet session will feature Modified racer Jordan Henn along with Sportsman talent Matt Clay and URC Sprint racer Josh Weller. It gets started at 5 p.m. at the main entrance area.

Then on Saturday, July 24th, the Outlaw Vintage Racers will be part of the tripleheader show that also features Modifieds and Sportsman. The weekly Meet & Greet session will feature Modified racers Justin Grim and Cory Merkel along with Outlaw Vintage Sportsman Tom Orth and Outlaw Modified racer Joe Medaglia.

Closing out the month, July 31, will be the return of the 602 Sportsman as they join the Modifieds and Sportsman. Headlining the Meet & Greet will be Modified ace Jared Umbenhauer along with Sportsman talents Kenny Bock and Lex Shive. An added attraction will be the appearance of NASCAR Xfinity driver David Starr who carries the same ATS sponsorship as Bock.

Grandview Speedway PR