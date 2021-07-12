Massey Ferguson named Official Tractor of South Boston Speedway; Boone Tractor names Official Dealership/Service Provider

Massey Ferguson, one of the nation’s most well-known and popular tractor brands, has been named the Official Tractor of South Boston Speedway and Boone Tractor of Danville, Virginia has been named the Official Tractor Dealership/Service Provider of South Boston Speedway.



Massey Ferguson and Boone Tractor are supplying South Boston Speedway with a new Massey Ferguson tractor. As part of the partnership, Massey Ferguson and Boone Tractor will sponsor a race night at South Boston Speedway.



“Massey Ferguson is an extraordinary and celebrated brand in farming equipment,” said South Boston Speedway Marketing Director Carly Brashears.



“We are very excited to have such a historic company partnering with us at South Boston Speedway. South Boston Speedway’s location with numerous farmlands nearby makes this the perfect market for the Massey Ferguson Brand. Boone Tractor is a highly reputable farming equipment dealership and service provider in our region, and we are so glad to have them in the South Boston Speedway family.”



Massey Ferguson has been manufacturing tractors since 1953 and is a well-known and popular manufacturer of quality tractors used by individuals and businesses in the agricultural community as well as in other business-related applications.



Boone Tractor of Danville, Virginia is a regional tractor dealership with five locations across Virginia and West Virginia. It is a well-known dealership that values its customers, excellent customer service, quality products and quality equipment service and repairs.



NASCAR racing action returns to South Boston Speedway on Saturday night, July 17 with Bojangles Night at the Races. Saturday night’s six-race card will be headlined by twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division competitors.



Also included on Saturday night’s slate are a 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race, twin 15-lap races for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division.



Registration and pit gates will open at 2 p.m. Saturday. Practice starts at 3:45 p.m. and grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Qualifying begins at 6 p.m. and the first race will get the green flag at 7 p.m.



Advance adult general admission tickets for Saturday night’s Bojangles Night at the Races event are priced at $10 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, through Friday night, July 16. Adult general admission tickets at the gate on race day are priced at $15 each. Kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.



Saturday night’s Bojangles Night at the Races event will be livestreamed at SoBoSpeedway.tv on a pay-per-view basis for $19.99. Fans can go to SoBoSpeedway.tv or SouthBostonSpeedway.com to get started. Individuals can also go back and watch a full event at a later date for a special price.



SBS PR