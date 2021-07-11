Justin Williams Takes Third Pro Late Model Win of the Season at Virginia Motor Speedway; Maxey Scores Emotional Win, Lipscombe Remains Unbeaten and Hamilton Scores First Win of Season

It didn't take long for Justin Williams of Concord, VA to work his way to the front from his third-place starting position lead in the Victory Lap Pro Late Model feature. On the opening circuit, Williams would work his way inside outside polesitter Jeremy Pilkerton of Loveville, MD, out of turn 4 and lead the first lap by inches. Once out front Williams would pull away from the field in dominating fashion to score his third Victory Lap Pro Late Model win of the season and second in a row.

"We had a perfect car tonight, I wanted to get to the front as quick as I could. With all these great cars here, you can't sit back and wait," commented Justin Williams in WhosYourDriver.org victory lane.

Billy Hubbard and Jeremy Pilkerton led the field to green. Pilkerton would slide inside Hubbard with Justin Williams in tow. In turn 3 Williams got inside Pilkerton as the two raced back to the line to see who would lead the first lap. It would be Williams at the line by inches. Once in the lead, Williams would pull away from the field and take his third victory of the season in dominating fashion over Pilkerton, fast qualifier Chuck Bowie, Matt Quade, and Billy Hubbard.

In other action Bret Hamilton of Powhatan, VA led flag to flag, holding off point leader Chase Butler of Mechanicsville, VA, to score his first Budweiser Modified win of the season. In the Truckin Thunder Sportsman feature Davis Lipscombe of Mechanicsville, VA, took the lead on lap 9 and went on to score his fourth win in a row from his eighth-place starting spot. And in the Collision One Limited Stock Car feature, Brian Maxey of King George, VA worked his way from his eighth-place starting position to score a very emotional win by honoring the passing of his nephew Chris Maxey. It was his fourth win in a row.

Bret Hamilton and Jeff Solinger led the Budwesier Modified field to green, with Hamilton taking the lead out of turn 2. Hamilton would wage a race-long battle with fast qualifier and point leader Chase Butler to grab his first victory of the season. Butler would keep the pressure on Hamilton for the final 25 laps, trying multiple times to get inside Hamilton for the lead. Finally, Butler would go door to door with Hamilton with three laps to go, only to have to settle for second. Rounding out the top five were Jeff Solinger, David Kendall, and Stephen Bryant.

Davis Lipscombe kept up his winning streak scoring his fourth Truckin Thunder Sportsman win in as many tries holding off teammate Tyler Shipp in the process. Tim Shelton and Matt Meads lead the field to green, with Shelton grabbing the lead. Meads would take over the top spot on lap 5, with Davis Lipscombe and Tyler Shipp following into second and third. Four laps later, Shipp would take over the top spot with a three-wide pass out of turn 4 under both Meads and Lipscombe. The following lap, Lipscombe would take the lead with a three-wide pass of Shipp and a lapped car out of turn 4. Lipscombe would go on to score his fourth win of the season. Rounding out the top five were Tyler Shipp, Mike Burnham, Matt Ashworth, and Steve Causey.

Brain Maxey of King George, VA, was on a mission in the Collision One Limited Stock Car division, and nothing was going to stop him from honoring the passing of his nephew with a win. After setting fast time, Maxey was relegated to eighth place starting position due to the speedways two wins in a row rule. On the drop of the green, Maxey went to work getting to the front; it only took him three laps. On lap two, Maxey got under Trent Clemans in turn three and then Johnny Brooks in turn 4 to grab the lead. Once out front Maxey never let anyone get close enough to battle for the lead. He would go on to win his fourth race in a row. Rounding out the top five were James Givens, Jacob Buie, Justin Pullen, and Marty Coletrain.

