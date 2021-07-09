Extreme Heat Event Postpones Racing at All American Speedway

Due to an excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service indicating dangerous conditions, All American Speedway presented by Roseville Toyota has postponed the inaugural Bullring Battle featuring North State Modifieds, NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, and the Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash this Saturday night.



Discussions have begun with North State Modified Series and @the Grounds officials for a potential makeup date. The next scheduled event for the speedway is July 24 including the entire slate of NASCAR weekly divisions along with the BMR Drivers Academy.



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners Roseville Toyota, Jaws Gear & Axle, JM Environmental, Sinister Diesel, Riebes Auto Parts, Berco Redwood, AAMCO Transmission & Total Car Care, Guaranteed Rate Affinity- James Clark, and A-All Mini Storage for making this season possible. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place.

AAS PR