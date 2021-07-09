Summer Nationals at Randolph County Canceled

Thursday, Jul 08 18
DIRTcar Racing and Randolph County Raceway officials have been forced to cancel the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals’ appearance at the half-mile on Wednesday, July 21, due to a scheduling conflict. The race will not be made up, as no suitable makeup date can be found.

 

The Hell Tour will now open Week #6 on Thursday, July 22, at Springfield Raceway with a Late Model-only program. The Summit Modifieds will return to the track on Friday, July 23, at Tri-City Speedway. Catch all the action live on DIRTVision presented by Drydene.

 

Week #6 Schedule

Thursday, July 22 | Springfield Raceway | Springfield, MO (Late Models only)

Friday, July 23 | Tri-City Speedway | Pontoon Beach, IL

Saturday, July 24 | Clarksville Speedway | Clarksville, TN

Sunday, July 25 | Richmond Raceway | Richmond, KY

Fri-Sat, July 30-31 | Fairbury Speedway | Fairbury, IL (Modifieds only)

 

DIRtcar Series PR

