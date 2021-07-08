Drive around the current AMS one last time during "Laps for Charity"

Race fans have one more opportunity to drive their own cars around Atlanta Motor Speedway’s current configuration before it undergoes major changes for 2022.

Speedway Children’s Charities Atlanta is hosting Laps for Charity on the iconic 1.54-mile oval on Friday, July 9. The event kicks off the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart NASCAR weekend, with fans getting the first laps of the weekend on the track and proceeds benefiting SCC Atlanta’s mission to help local children in need.

With a donation of $50 per vehicle, participants will get to drive their personal vehicle onto the 24-degree banked turns and make three laps around the same track NASCAR’s stars will race on throughout the weekend.

Track drives will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday night. Drivers will be required to complete a waiver and present it upon arrival. Seatbelts must be worn by all participants. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the event online at www.speedwaycharities.org/ events/atlanta/laps-for- charity/.

Attendees will access the event by entering the infield through the service tunnel located just off Richard Petty Boulevard and Lower Woolsey Road. Participants will then follow signage to check-in.

To learn more about Laps for Charity and the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend, go to www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

AMS PR