Walmart pilot program will bring the goods to Atlanta race fans

Walmart is making it easy for race fans camping at Atlanta Motor Speedway to keep their campsite stocked with all their race weekend needs.

Under a pilot program for Walmart’s pickup services, race fans at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be able to order anything they want from the Walmart app – from hamburgers and hot dogs to charcoal and t-shirts – and have their order brought right to the speedway by choosing AMS as their pickup destination.

Walmart orders will be available for pickup at the AMS Security Command Center near the main entrance off US Highway 19/41. Pickups will be available at the following times:

Thursday, July 8th:

10am-11am

1pm-2pm

4pm-5pm

7pm-8pm

Friday, July 9th:

10am-11am

1pm-2pm

4pm-5pm

7pm-8pm

Saturday, July 10th:

8am-9am

11am-12pm

Sunday, July 11th:

8am-9am

11am-12pm

Walmart is a presenting sponsor of the July 11th Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart. The NASCAR Cup Series race will feature the sports brightest stars – from Chase Elliott to Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney – battling for glory on one of the circuit’s most challenging tracks.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the July 10-11 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend, visit www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

AMS PR