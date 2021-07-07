Fans return to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the first time in nearly two years

Speedway News
Wednesday, Jul 07 57
Fans return to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the first time in nearly two years

For the first time in nearly two years, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will host fans for exciting racing action this weekend.
 
The July 9-11 GEICO Motorcycle MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest at Monterey will see the best motorcycle racers in the country navigate the challenging course, which is painted against a breathtaking backdrop.
 
As the world reopens, there’s no better place to see some first-class racing action, while getting some sun and fresh air.
 
“We’ve been anxiously awaiting the return of our valued fans to our beautiful raceway,” said John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “Our staff is extremely excited to be welcoming MotoAmerica and the people of Monterey County back to see some top-notch racing.”
 
The event weekend will include plenty of festivities for race fans of all ages. In addition to the five classes of racing – HONOS Superbikes, Supersport, Stock 100, Twins Cup and SuperbikeTrackGear.com Junior Cup – there will also be Mission King of the Baggers, a kid’s zone featuring a carnival, three-day camping and bike shows.
 
Michael Hill – the fan voice of MotoAmerica – will be bringing plenty of entertainment to the fans at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Hill will be hosting the first ever Party at the Podium, starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday in the Paddock. The Party at the Podium will feature MotoAmerica riders for autographs, karaoke, and more.
 
General admission tickets start at just $20 for Friday, and $50 for Saturday and Sunday. A two-day pass is only $60 and a pass for all three days is just $70 – making this one of the best bargains in outdoor entertainment. There are also significant military discounts available for active-duty members and veterans. All children 12 and under get in free with a paying adult.
 
For fans who want a more exclusive experience, several upgraded ticket packages are also available. All ticket and event information can be found here.
 

 

(Courtesy of Weathertech Raceway)

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Incentives await Street Stockers this Saturday for Mike Krempasky Tribute.extra $$ added throughout field NHRA begins their western swing »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top