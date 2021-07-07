Incentives await Street Stockers this Saturday for Mike Krempasky Tribute.extra $$ added throughout field

After taking a mid-season break last weekend Mahoning Valley Speedway will be back in action this coming Saturday evening, July 10 at 7:00 pm with the Mike Krempasky Tribute 50-lap Street Stock feature that pays $1000-to-win as the highlight of the evening.

The race pays honor to the former Street Stock championship car owner who passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2012 at age 54. Mike’s car claimed the Mahoning Valley Speedway Street Stock division title in 2011 with TJ Gursky driving. Gursky then took the No. 19 to two more additional championships in 2012 and 2014.

And, drivers will see several monetary incentives that have been added to the purse including 10 (ten) random finishing spots receiving $100 courtesy of the Krempasky family.

Also, thanks to Performance Driveline Inc., of Danielsville they will likewise be kicking in money to miscellaneous placers of the 50-lap feature and the driver who finishes 19th will be awarded a $100 bonus.

There will be a draw for heat line-ups and redraw for the feature taking place on the front straight during intermission. All drivers signed in will receive 50 show-up points. The main will be run in a ‘cone race’ format.

Also boys and girls bicycles giveaway will be held during the halftime break.

Modifieds, Late Models, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks will be in action.

Early paid practice will take place from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Regular warm-ups will get under way at 5:00 pm. Driver sign-ins will be from 3:30 pm – 4:45 pm. Pit entrance fees are $30 for members and $40 for non-members.

Grandstands will open at 5:00 pm. Adult admission is $16, $2 discount for active military, students and seniors 65+, must have valid ID. Children 10 & under are free. Please log onto the official track website www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com, Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway or Twitter @MahoningSpeed for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR