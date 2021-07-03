Grandview's Firecracker 40 Sportsman Race and Modifieds Rain Out, Reset for July 10

Another visit from Ma Nature to Grandview Speedway forced the postponement of the Firecracker 40 NASCAR Sportsman action and the scheduled Modified racing doubleheader on Saturday night. The events have been pushed to Saturday, July 10th.

The doubleheader card of racing action will see the T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman racers trying to take home the $2,000 first prize offering. Heading up the field of talent will be point leader Kenny Gilmore. Defending T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman champion Brian Hirthler will be ready to challenge Gilmore as will Cole Stangle, Kyle Lilick, Dylan Hoch and a host of others including some visitors being attracted by the increased purse.

The T.P. Trailers Modifieds will be the second part of the show. Adult admission is $22 while youngsters 6 thru 11 pay $10. Under 6 are admitted free. Action gets the green at 7:30 p.m.

Modified racer Bobby Gunther Walsh will have his #65 on display and will be giving out American flags, Mike & Ike plus Hot Tamales candy (both are sponsors on his race car), rising star Joey Vaccaro and veteran racing talent Ryan Beltz. It happens at 5 p.m. at the main admission gate area.

On Friday, July 9th Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Vintage racing will be the attraction with action scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

The popular United Racing Club sprint cars will join the T.P. Trailers Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman on Saturday, July 17th creating an action packed tripleheader.

Then on Saturday, July 24th, the Outlaw Vintage Racers will be part of the tripleheader show that also features Modifieds and Sportsman.

Closing out the month, July 31, will be the return of the 602 Sportsman as they join the Modifieds and Sportsman.

Full info on racing at Grandview can be found at www.grandviewspeedway.com or telephone 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR