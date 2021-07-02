Ocean Speedway Makes Schedule Adjustments for Summer Stretch

Watsonville’s Ocean Speedway has made schedule adjustments to enhance the summer closing stages of the 2021 season at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds dirt oval. Friday July 23 will no longer have Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo due to a conflict with Tulare Thunderbowl for the Chris and Brian Faria Memorial. Taco Bravo Sprints, IMCA Modifieds, and Hobby Stocks will gain a new date on Friday August 20 for a doubleheader finale weekend with the Saturday August 21 61st Johnny Key Classic. IMCA Modifieds have also been removed from Friday July 9 due to a scheduling conflict with Merced Speedway.

Friday July 23 will feature IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods, Four Bangers, and South Bay Dwarf Cars. Friday August 20 will feature Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo, IMCA Modifieds, and Hobby Stocks.

Justin Sanders enjoys a 27-point advantage in the Ocean Sprints championship over Bud Kaeding with the next round coming on July 9. IMCA Sport Mods, Four Bangers, and South Bay Dwarf Cars will also be in action. Tickets are available at OceanSpeedway.com or at the gate. Gates open at 4:30pm with hot laps by 5:45pm

Ocean Speedway PR