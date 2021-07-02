Firecracker 40's & Fireworks On Tap For Macon Speedway Saturday Night

After a rainout last week, race drivers are ready to get back on track for this week’s Dynagraphics/95Q Firecracker 40’s at Macon Speedway. Six divisions of racing will be capped off by a holiday firework display toward the end of the night.

The first of two 40-lappers on the night will be for the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds which will be topless. Each driver will remove the roof off the race car, allowing fans a great look at how hard they work to keep their cars in the right direction. Guy Taylor, of Springfield, IL, leads the standings in the class after winning his second feature of the year.

The second of the two 40-lap features will be in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model division. For the first time, officials are allowing drivers to remove the roof of their cars but it is optional not mandatory like the Modifieds. Williamsville, IL’s Colby Sheppard leads the points by 32 over Jose Parga.

The DIRTcar Pro Mod class has been one of the best this season, providing competitive racing with great field parity. In seven nights, the class has awarded seven different winners. The top five in points are Kyle Helmick, of Smithton, IL, Nick Justice, Jake Montgomery, Kevin Crowder, and Billy Knebel. Each of the five have claimed one win. Helmick and Justice are tied for the point lead, while Montgomery is only two points behind them. Ryan Hamilton and B.J. Deal have also won features competing on a part time basis. The DIRTcar Pro Mods are also permitted to run with tops off Saturday.

Modified point leader, Guy Taylor, also leads up the Archers Alley Street Stock division points. Taylor has yet to put the x7 in victory lane but has finished in the top ten in all of his feature starts. Jaret Duff is just four points back, while Zach Taylor has been showing great improvement in his second year and is third. Bobby Beiler and Jeremy Nichols round out the top five.

Allan Harris is the current point leader in the DIRTcar Hornet class, claiming three feature wins this season. Billy Mason is second with two feature wins, while Shelby Beiler, Justin Coffey, and Zac Miller round out the top five. Michael McKay and Joe Reed have also found victory lane this year in limited starts.

The Micros By Bailey Chassis have only been running for points for a couple of seasons at the track but each year the battle has been extremely tight. Last year, Jacob Tipton, of Decatur, IL, actually was tied at the end of the year for the championship but the tie-breaker put him second. Daryn Stark leads this year’s standings by 14 over Hayden Harvey. John Barnard, Kyle Barker, and Jacob Tipton complete the top five.

Pit gates will open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will start at 6:00, and racing will take the green flag at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $18, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR