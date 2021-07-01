Stafford Speedway July 2 Racing Event Postponed to July 16

Stafford Speedway has postponed its Midstate Site Development Street Stock 30 Weekly Racing event scheduled for Friday, July 2 due to forecasted rain. The entire race program, as well as the fireworks that were scheduled, will all move to Friday, July 16. Any tickets sold for the July 2 event will be honored on July 16. The Kids Night event with the Big Wheel race originally scheduled for July 16 will move to July 30.

Stafford Speedway will return to racing action next Friday night, July 9 with the Bud Light Open 80 program featuring Open Modifieds as well as Stafford’s SK Modified®, Late Model, SK Light, Limited Late Model, and Street Stock divisions.

Tickets for the July 9th Bud Light 80 are available now online at staffordspeedway.com/tickets and tickets are priced at $30.00 for adult general admission tickets, $10.00 for kids 6-14, and free for kids 5 & under. Reserved seating is priced at $35.00 for all ages and paddock passes are priced at $45.00 with a 2021 Stafford Competition License and $50.00 without a 2021 Stafford Competition License.

For more information, visit www.staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR