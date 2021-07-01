Ambetter from NH Healthy Families Named Entitlement Partner for NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at NHMS

Ambetter from NH Healthy Families, a health insurance plan offering affordable coverage on New Hampshire’s Healthy Insurance Marketplace, has joined New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) in its continued effort to encourage New Hampshire residents to get vaccinated by putting their name on the Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race, set for 3 p.m. on July 17 as part of Doubleheader Saturday.

“As a lifelong NASCAR fan and President of Ambetter, we are proud to partner with New Hampshire Motor Speedway and NASCAR to sponsor the NASCAR Xfinity Series at ‘The Magic Mile,’” said Brent Layton, president of U.S. health plans, products and international and executive vice president for Centene. “Ambetter is the nation’s leader in the Health Insurance Marketplace with affordable, high-quality healthcare options. We are thrilled to be a part of this iconic race, making vaccinations available and encouraging people to take charge of their health and be back at the track.”

“It is a pleasure to welcome Granite Staters back to New Hampshire Motor Speedway and continue to encourage people to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their families,” added NH Healthy Families Plan President and CEO Clyde White.

Ambetter from NH Healthy Families will be offering COVID-19 vaccines in the Fan Zone during the July 17-18 NASCAR race weekend at NHMS and The Centene Charitable Foundation will donate $25,000 to the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, the official charity of NHMS. Ambetter from NH Healthy Families also receives naming rights to the NXS race, as well as signage at the speedway, VIP dignitary roles and premium hospitality opportunities.

“We couldn’t think of a better partner to join us this year as we’re returning to the fun while still encouraging folks to get vaccinated,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “We’re excited that the NASCAR Xfinity Series is returning to ‘The Magic Mile’ this year, and we’re thankful for partners such as Ambetter from NH Healthy Families to help us continue to drive the message of getting vaccinated so we can continue hosting major events and entertaining New England race fans.”

Before the 2021 racing season kicked off, NHMS was transformed into a vaccine super site for the state of New Hampshire on four occasions in an effort to help the Granite State battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 30,000 New Hampshire residents were fully vaccinated during the campaign.

Race weekend action gets underway on Doubleheader Saturday, July 17 with practice and qualifying sessions scheduled for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT). The green flag drops for the Whelen 100 NWMT race at 12:45 p.m. followed by the Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 NXS race at 3 p.m. The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 will run at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 18, marking the 50th NCS race at “The Magic Mile.”

For a NASCAR race weekend schedule, visit NHMS.com/Events/Foxwoods- Resort-Casino-301/Schedule/

Tickets:

Log on to NHMS.com for tickets, schedules and more information on the weekend’s lineup of action-packed racing. Doubleheader Saturday tickets start at just $35 while kids 12 and under are free. Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 tickets start at just $59 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.

Follow Us:

Keep track of all of New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook (@NHMotorSpeedway), Twitter (@NHMS) and Instagram (@NHMS). Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website (NHMS.com) and NHMS mobile app.

NHMS PR