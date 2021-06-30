June 26th Modified Race at Grandview Declared a Tie, Firecracker 40 Set for Saturday

In a statement from Grandview Speedway general manager Tina Rogers a tie for first spot in the June 26 T.P.Trailers NASCAR Modified feature has been announced. “I spoke with both Brett and Craig. I explained the situation with what the scorers saw and what the transponder read. After further review and being in contact with MyLaps Sports timing, they assured me it is possible for the loop and timing system to detect 2 cars with different transponders even if they cross the line at the same time. However, Brett Kressley's transponder was not detected by the transponder system, although the hand scorers felt he was ahead. Since the finish was so very close, and you need both scorers and a transponder system to properly score an event, the track management has decided the fairest thing to do with this close of a finish would be to call it an even finish, and award Brett and Craig the win. They will both receive the full points for a win. Brett and Craig were understanding of the situation and agreed upon management decisions. We would like to thank both Brett and Craig for their professionalism through this process.”

It took Kenny Gilmore six years to get back to victory lane at Grandview Speedway. After winning the Sportsman feature last Saturday he is looking to get a second straight win for the season, earn the big bucks and move closer to the T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman championship as a result of being able to claim the top spot in the Firecracker 40 on Saturday night. Big bucks are on the line with $2,000 going to the winner.

Defending T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman champion Brian Hirthler will be ready to challenge Gilmore as will Cole Stangle, Kyle Lilick, Dylan Hoch and a host of others including some visitors being attracted by the increased purse.

The T.P. Trailers Modifieds will be the second part of the show. Adult admission is $22 while youngsters 6 thru 11 pay $10. Under 6 are admitted free. Action gets the green at 7:30 p.m.

Fans will also be able to see all the action being streamed on DTD (DIRT TRACK DIGEST).

Modified racer Bobby Gunther Walsh will have his #65 on display and will be giving out American flags, Mike & Ike plus Hot Tamales candy (both are sponsors on his race car), rising star Joey Vaccaro and veteran racing talent Ryan Beltz. It happens at 5 p.m. at the main admission gate area.

Chapel on the Hill worship service takes place at 4:30 p.m. in the Turn 1 pavilion.

Grandview Speedway PR