Single-Day Tickets for Inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix to Go on Sale July 6

*Price includes tax, excludes all associated fees
**All college tickets are general admission - To be eligible, ticket purchasers must provide a valid college email address.
***All tickets include access to all musical entertainment on-site each day, space may be limited.
A limited number of three-day packages remain starting at $119 and represent the best value and greatest savings.
DAILY SCHEDULE
Friday, Aug. 6 - The Wesley Financial Group Freedom Friday honoring all those who serve and protect will feature the opening day of practice on this brand-new downtown street circuit for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, SRO GT America Series and Trans Am Series along with an evening concert with Brooks & Dunn and Friends – Jamey Johnson, Vince Neil, Tyler Farr & more.
Saturday, Aug. 7 – The second day will be highlighted by NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Trans Am qualifying, a GT America race, musical performances by Tim Dugger and a headline concert soon to be announced that will be followed by a fireworks show.
Sunday, Aug. 8 – The weekend finale will showcase the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ 80-lap featured race, a second GT America race and the “Grand Ole Prix” Opry show at track featuring Alan Jackson, Justin Moore, Riley Green, Danielle Bradbery & Callista Clark.