Schnucks named Official Partner of World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway, the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis-Metro East region, today announced Schnucks as an Official Grocery Partner of the race track. Schnucks is the leading grocery retailer in the St. Louis-Metro East region with 15 supermarkets and operates 110 stores overall in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Schnucks will be a presenting sponsor of WWTR’s Kids Club Zone during the August 20-21 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 200 weekend. The Schnucks Kids Club Zone will feature interactive activities for children 12 and under to enjoy prior to the races.

Schnucks will have prominent display locations in the main vendor midway during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NTT INDYCAR SERIES and NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series event weekends. Schnucks will also have the opportunity to display the Schnucks Surprise Mobile in the midway to sample products and sell select food items.

Schnucks Big Cart will appear at select WWTR events throughout the year. The crowd pleasing 14-foot tall giant shopping cart will entertain fans by taking laps around the WWTR oval and down the drag strip.

The Schnucks’ brand bratwurst will be the Official Bratwurst of WWTR. The popular sausage will be available for sale at WWTR concessions stands throughout each race weekend.

“Schnucks Grocery stores and the Schnuck family have been a foundation part of the St. Louis Region for as long as I can remember,” said Curtis Francois, owner and CEO of WWTR. “We are thrilled to welcome their great brand and legacy to our track.”

“We are proud to add World Wide Technology Raceway as both a sponsorship and community partner,” said Schnucks Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Bill Bradley. “This partnership allows us to reach both current and prospective shoppers throughout the region by helping us build superior customer relationships while delivering remarkable experiences at the race track.”

WWTR is located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis.

