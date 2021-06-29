Sellers Looking for Third Straight Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 Presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort Win Saturday at South Boston Speedway

Peyton Sellers can reach something of a milestone in Saturday’s Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort at South Boston Speedway.

The Ringgold, Virginia resident is looking for a third straight win in South Boston Speedway’s 200-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division race, the longest, richest, and most prestigious event of the season at “America’s Hometown Track.”

If Sellers can make it three victories in a row Saturday night, he will become the second winningest driver in the history of South Boston Speedway’s showcase 200-lap Late Model Stock Car race. Sellers won the event in both 2018 and 2019. The event was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His two previous wins in the event have him in a tie for the second-most wins in the event. Only Lee Pulliam of Alton, Virginia, who won the event six years in a row, has more wins in this event.

The South Boston Speedway points leader credits his experience in big races as the key to his success.

“It’s the experience of being there at the end of these races, managing four tires the whole race, and not getting caught up in stuff early-on in the race,” Sellers remarked when asked about his success in the event.

“We run short races all year long and all of a sudden, you’re faced with double the number of laps you have run during the season. Experience helps a lot. It’s about being able to be patient, knowing what the car is going to do when it fires off on low air pressure, trying to keep a little track position and saving tires at the same time.”

Sellers says South Boston Speedway’s annual pre-Fourth of July event is one of the top events of the season.

“It’s very special to come together at “America’s Hometown Track” for the pre-Fourth of July race,” Sellers said.

“There are always thousands of people here. Everybody from Danville, Virginia, my hometown right down the road, comes down to it. Just being able to put on a show in front of your hometown crowd means the world to me.”

Sellers, the leader in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national, region and South Boston Speedway point standings, puts a lot of emphasis on this event.

“We will change our design on the car to a red, white, and blue theme to support our troops and everything this country is all about,” Sellers noted.

“To be able to do that in front of our hometown crowd for the Fourth of July at South Boston Speedway doesn’t get any more special.”

Saturday’s Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort is the first race of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown series. The Virginia Late Model Triple Crown is based upon the best average finish in the three Triple Crown races, which includes Saturday’s race at South Boston Speedway, the July 24 Hampton Heat 200 at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway and the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway on Sept. 25. The Triple Crown winner will receive $7,000, with $2,000 going to the runner-up and $1,000 going to the third-place winner.

Having a good result on Saturday is important, Sellers noted.

“Anytime you can get a good leg up on the Triple Crown it makes the next two races go a little bit easier,” Sellers explained.

“There is never any less pressure because each race counts equal thirds. To be able to get off on the right foot at your home track for the Triple Crown is definitely how you want to start.”

There is big money on the line in Saturday night’s 200-lap event. The winner will take home a $10,000 prize. Also on the line is the R&S Race Cars $1,000 Halfway Leader Award and the $500 Sunoco/Sparks Oil Company Pole Award.

In addition to the 200-lap Late Model Stock Car Division race, Saturday night’s action will include a 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race, a 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division.

South Boston Speedway will conclude its Celebrate America Campaign Saturday night. There will be patriotic pre-race ceremonies and fans will be treated to a colorful Fourth of July fireworks show following the conclusion of the night’s final race.

There will also be a pre-race driver autograph session on the track at 5:15 p.m., giving fans the opportunity to meet the drivers and get an up-close look at the cars that will be in action during the event.

Grandstand gates will open at 4 p.m. and qualifying will begin at 4:30 p.m. Pre-race ceremonies will start at 6:35 p.m. and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.

Advance adult general admission tickets for Saturday’s event are priced at $15 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, through Friday night, July 2.

Adult general admission tickets at the gate on race day are priced at $20 each. Kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult. Seniors ages 65 and older, military personnel, first responders, healthcare workers and students, with ID, will be admitted for $15 on race day.

The latest news and updates about South Boston Speedway and its racing events can be found on the South Boston Speedway website and through the speedway’s social media channels.

SBS PR