Kressley, Gilmore and Hoch Lead Points at Grandview, Firecracker 40 Set for Saturday

Coming off his fifth win of the season last Saturday at Grandview Speedway, a very close one over defending champion Craig Von Dohren, Brett Kressley continues to lead the standings in the T.P.Trailers Modified division with 2909 points. Von Dohren, an 11-time champion, is just 91 points behind in second. Third spot belongs to Jared Umbenhauer with 2594 counters.

In the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman Kenny Gilmore benefitted from his win on Saturday night and moved back into the number one spot in the standings with 2103 points topping three feature winner Dylan Hoch who has 1819 counters. Defending champion Brian Hirthler, with two wins, is third in the standings with 1703 tallies.

In the 602 Sportsman Dylan Hoch with two wins and 700 points sits on top of the standings while Glenn Strunk has one win to his credit and 684 counters. Ryan Grim is close behind in third with 656 points. The 602 Sportsman will next be in action on July 31.

Last Saturday’s Sportsman feature winner Kenny Gilmore, the current point leader, had not been to victory lane since 2015 but managed to hold on to the Sportsman point lead most of the season with consistency. The popular racer will be looking to make it two wins in a row with a victory in the Saturday Firecracker 40 which offers the winner $2,000.

Defending T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman champion Brian Hirthler will be ready to challenge Gilmore as will Cole Stangle, Kyle Lilick, Dylan Hoch and a host of others including some visitors being attracted by the increased purse.

The T.P. Trailers Modifieds will be the second part of the show. Adult admission is $22 while youngsters 6 thru 11 pay $10. Under 6 are admitted free. Action gets the green at 7:30 p.m.

Modified racer Bobby Gunther Walsh will have his #65 on display and will be giving out American flags, Mike & Ike plus Hot Tamales candy (both are sponsors on his race car), rising star Joey Vaccaro and veteran racing talent Ryan Beltz. It happens at 5 p.m. at the main admission gate area.

Chapel on the Hill worship service takes place at 4:30 p.m. in the Turn 1 pavilion.

Grandview Speedway, a one third mile banked clay oval, is located on Passmore Road, a short distance off Route 100 in Bechtelsville, PA, 10 miles north of Pottstown. For more information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688

Grandview Speedway PR