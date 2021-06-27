Sarale Sweeps Night Two of Delta Speedway Summer Sizzler

Two-time double Delta Speedway champion Caden Sarale of Stockton swept Saturday night’s Non-Wing and Super 600 features during the second night of the Summer Sizzler. Sarale is looking for his third consecutive sweeps of both division championships at the 1/7th mile dirt oval at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds.



Friday night main event winner Alex Panella topped the 26-car Super 600 field in time trials before heat races were won by KJ Snow of Kingsburg, Washington’s Dominic Carter, and Dalton Parreira. 2014 track champion Travis Labat won the 12-lap B-Main.



Snow led the first six laps of the feature before fifth starting Jake Hagopian took over the lead. Oregon’s Austin Torgerson led laps 20 through 27 as 13th starting Sarale made his run through the pack. Sarale took over on lap 28 for the $500 victory, leading Torgerson, seventh starting Caeden Steele, ninth starting Jeffrey Pahule, Jr., and Gauge Garcia across the line.



Non-Wing attracted 38 entries with French Camp’s Sage Bordenave leading qualifying over Sarale. Friday night winner Broedy Graham of Bakersfield, Sarale, Pahule, and TJ Smith were the four heat race winners. A pair of B-Mains were required with Bakersfield’s Brandt Twitty and Randy Sims of Ripon taking wins.



Sarale led all 30-laps of the feature wire-to-wire after starting on the outside pole. Cameron Paul finished second followed by Oregon’s Ashton Torgerson and Austin Torgerson, with eleventh starting Robbie Lewis finishing fifth.



Visalia’s Jett Barnes earned his first Restricted win of 2021 at Delta Speedway. Arizona’s Elijah Gile led qualifying over the 23-car field before “Big A” Austin Wood, Barnes, and Rancho Murieta’s Lucas Mauldin won heat races. The 25-laps feature was led to the green flag by Kennzzie Brown of Chowchilla. Barnes took the lead from the outside pole and never relinquished it for the $300 triumph. Bakersfield’s Taylor Mayhew, Wood, Friday night winner Colton Key, and Lucas Johnson rounded out the top-five.



The youngest drivers in Jr. Sprints had the only repeat winner of the weekend with Manteca’s Brody Rubio scoring the $200 win. Another outstanding 21-car turnout led to six heat races, with two wins for Nathan Ward along with Jace Thurein, Braxon Vasconcellos, Rubio, and Briggs Davis earning wins. Rubio was another outside pole sitter who would find victory lane, Vasconcellos finished second ahead of Oakdale’s Hayden Stepps, tenth starting Blayden Graham, and Davis.



Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union returns to action on July 10.



June 26, 2021 Summer Sizzler Night #2 (108 cars)



SUPER 600 (30 LAPS)

1. 24-Caden Sarale[13]; 2. 88-Austin Torgerson[3]; 3. 121-Caeden Steele[7]; 4. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[9]; 5. 21G-Gauge Garcia[2]; 6. 19-Nate Matherly[14]; 7. 5-Mattix Salmon[8]; 8. 1-Travis Labat[16]; 9. 2-Hailey Wood[19]; 10. 10-Dominic Gorden[17]; 11. 32A-Colton Huelsmann[18]; 12. 51-Dalton Parreira[11]; 13. 49-Jarrett Rogers[20]; 14. 24S-Izaak Sharp[15]; 15. 12-Alex Panella[6]; 16. 14X-Jake Hagopian[5]; 17. 24X-KJ Snow[1]; 18. 88C-Dominic Carter[10]; 19. 24J-Jade Avedisian[4]; 20. 73-Nikko Panella[12]



NON WING (30 LAPS)

1. 32-Caden Sarale[1]; 2. 1J-Cameron Paul[2]; 3. 02-Ashton Torgerson[5]; 4. 88-Austin Torgerson[8]; 5. 85-Robbie Lewis[11]; 6. 66X-Broedy Graham[7]; 7. 52-Cameron La Rose[20]; 8. 2-Brody Petrie[19]; 9. 73-Katey Syra[22]; 10. 8G-TJ Smith[13]; 11. 04-Cody Gray[6]; 12. 88R-Reilee Phillips[14]; 13. 4G-Brian Gilbert[4]; 14. 05R-Brandon Riveira[3]; 15. 4B-Brandt Twitty[17]; 16. 16-Randy Sims[18]; 17. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[9]; 18. 74-Adam Elbert[16]; 19. 13D-Shawn Laeber[15]; 20. 83K-Colin Kirby[12]; 21. 83V-Tim Vaught[10]; 22. 2B-Travis Sullivan[21]



RESTRICTED (25 LAPS)

1. 55-Jett Barnes[2]; 2. 2-Taylor Mayhew[6]; 3. 2A-Austin Wood[5]; 4. 63-Colton Key[7]; 5. 7J-Lucas Johnson[3]; 6. 14-Drake Carter[12]; 7. 7-Quinn Thurein[10]; 8. 33-Andrew Smith[13]; 9. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[9]; 10. 30-Isabel Barnes[11]; 11. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[8]; 12. 20-Otto Perreira[14]; 13. 4-Teagan Moles[20]; 14. 13-Elijah Gile[22]; 15. 23C-Cierra Wullenwaber[18]; 16. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[17]; 17. 69-Jordan Mast[21]; 18. 76-Triton OBrien[4]; 19. 7K-Kennzzie Brown[1]; 20. 8S-Savannah Brown[19]; 21. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[16]; 22. 33G-Caden Gotelli[15]; 23. (DNS) 21-Cash Lovenburg



JR SPRINTS (20 LAPS)

1. 25R-Brody Rubio[2]; 2. 13V-Braxon Vasconcellos[4]; 3. 98-Hayden Stepps[5]; 4. 66B-Blayden Graham[10]; 5. 96-Briggs Davis[3]; 6. 9J-Levi Osborne[1]; 7. 99-Heston Stepps[14]; 8. 58-Clay Mibach[13]; 9. 75-Josiah Vega[7]; 10. 5-Jace Thurein[8]; 11. 4M-Mavrick Pedroni[17]; 12. 38J-Jackson Tardiff[18]; 13. V5-Vito Cancilla[9]; 14. 17B-Brycen Roush[11]; 15. 55X-Maya Mauldin[15]; 16. 1K-Kyle Klagenberg[16]; 17. 25A-Bradley Anderson[12]; 18. 9-Charlie Haines[20]; 19. 95-Nathan Ward[6]; 20. 51-Porter Zachary[21]; 21. (DNS) 24N-Nathan Fernandez

Delta Speedway PR