Pocono Raceway NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend Honorary Positions

Pocono Raceway will host a total of five races this weekend as part of the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend. Friday’s General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA Menards Series (AMS) race was won by Corey Heim. The CRC Brakleen 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) and the Pocono Organics CBD 325 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) races will take place today, Saturday, June 26. Sunday’s races include the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 NCS races.

Friday’s honorary positions for the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 include:

Invocation: Monty Self, Motor Racing Outreach

National Anthem: Chris Bohinski, Host, WBRE’s PA Live!

Grand Marshal: Representing General Tire, Michel Murray

Honorary Starter: Representing General Tire, Christopher Sabol

Trophy Presenter: Representing General Tire, Gregg Vandermark

Saturday’s honorary positions for the CRC Brakleen 150 include:

Invocation: Monty Self, Motor Racing Outreach

National Anthem – Mylee Rose, Singer/Songwriter/Actress

Grand Marshal – Perri Cozzone, CEO, CRC Industries

Honorary Starter – Scott Brownstein, Technical Services Manager, CRC Industries

Trophy Presenters – Dori Ahart, Sr. Marketing Manager, CRC Industries

Saturday’s honorary positions for Pocono Organics CBD 325 include:

Invocation: Monty Self, Motor Racing Outreach

National Anthem – Ellen Kane

Flyover – C-17, United States Air Force, 514TH Air Mobility Wing, McGuire AFB, NJ

Grand Marshal – Jeff Moyer, CEO, Rodale Institute

Honorary Starter – Jeff Tkach, Chief Impact Officer, Rodale Institute

Trophy Presenters – Ashley Walsh, President, Pocono Organics

Sunday’s honorary positions for the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons include:

Invocation – Capt. Ben Shelton, Arlington National Cemetery, 11th Operations Group

National Anthem – Meghan Wotring

Grand Marshal – Andrew Grigsby, Director of Information Technology, J.P. Mascaro & Sons

Honorary Starter – James L. Mascaro, Director of Special Projects, J.P. Mascaro & Sons

Trophy Presenters – Ryan K. Inch, Director of Engineering, J.P. Mascaro & Sons

Sunday’s honorary positions for the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 include:

Invocation – Billy Mauldin, Motor Racing Outreach

National Anthem – Meghan Wotring

Flyover - EC-130 from the 193rd SOW, PA Air National Guard, Middletown Pa

Grand Marshal – Bill Colavito, Board Chair, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau

Honorary Starter – Kyle Ritter, winner of the Explore the Pocono Mountains Summer Sweepstakes

Trophy Presenters – Bill Colavito, Board Chair, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau

Camping for the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend is sold out. Kids, ages 12 and under, receive FREE gate admission all weekend. Grandstand Parking is FREE all weekend and coolers (max size of 12”x12”x12”) are welcome. Adult tickets at $45 on Saturday/Sunday. Buy tickets by visiting www.poconoraceway.com/tickets.

Grandstand gates (Gates 8 and 11) opens at 8 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Grandstand Parking lots open between 6:00 – 7:00 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Fans attending should expect delays and follow all traffic patterns, operated by local and state police, to enter through Gate 5 off PA Route 115 or Gate 7 off Long Pond Road.

For a full schedule of detailed events and activities, www.poconoraceway.com/eventguide. Several key events, facility maps, directions including on-track racing action, are provided below.

*Date, times and locations are subject to change without notice. For tickets, certain terms, conditions and fees may apply.

Pocono Raceway PR