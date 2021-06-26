Virginia Motor Speedway Cancels Racing Activities for Saturday, June 26

After careful consideration of the current weather at the track and ongoing, speedway management has decided to cancel racing activities for Saturday, June 26.

"This was an extremely difficult decision to cancel for the fourth time this season, but with the current rainy weather and the potential for more storms later in the day, we made the decision to cancel tonight's racing activities," said track General Manager Clarke Sawyer. "With the distance our fans and competitors have to drive to get here; we don't want anyone to have the burden of making a long trip for nothing."

The Speedway will take the July 3 weekend off to celebrate Independence Day and return to racing on Saturday, July 26, for week 7 of Dirt Championship Series Weekly Racing. The night's racing will include the Victory Lap Pro Late Model, Truckin Thunder Sportsman, Budweiser Modified, and Collision One Limited Stock Car divisions.

Bill Sawyer's Virginia Motor Speedway is a ½ mile dirt oval track located on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA, and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA, in Jamaica, VA. The Speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland, and Hampton Roads.

