Stafford Speedway 2021 NAPA Auto Parts SK 5k Stat Advance

Stafford Motor Speedway’s premier SK Modified® division will take part in the biggest race of the 2021 season, the NAPA Auto Parts SK 5k, this Friday night, June 25th. This year’s NAPA SK 5k features total posted awards of over $30,000 and the race winner is guaranteed to take home $5,000. Below is a look at the 8th annual NAPA Auto Parts SK 5k by the numbers as well as a statistical look at the top-20 drivers in the SK Modified® points standings and how they have fared in the extra distance classic.

NAPA SK 5k BY THE NUMBERS

4.0 – NAPA SK 5k Average finish of Keith Rocco, best in the 7-year history of the NAPA SK 5k

5 – Number of different NAPA SK 5k feature winners (Rowan Pennink, Ryan Preece, Ted Christopher, Chase Dowling-2, Ronnie Williams-2)

5 – Drivers who have competed in all 7 NAPA SK 5k’s to date: Tom Bolles, Michael Gervais, Jr., Todd Owen, Keith Rocco, Ronnie Williams

17 – Number of different drivers who have led a lap in NAPA SK 5k competition

Lap Leaders – Keith Rocco 112, Marcello Rufrano 107, Chase Dowling 81, Frank Ruocco 72, Ted Christopher 69, Rowan Pennink 57, Eric Berndt 47, Ronnie Williams 38, Michael Gervais, Jr. 28, Matt Galko 25, Todd Owen 20, Ryan Preece 18, Michael Christopher, Jr. 16, Brian Sullivan 5, Justin Bonsignore 3, Jeff Baral 1, Joey Cipriano 1

68 – Number of different drivers who have raced in the NAPA SK 5k

$236,120 – Total posted awards paid out in first 7 editions of NAPA SK 5k

$3,472.35 – Average payout to race starters in the first 7 editions of NAPA SK 5k

Biggest Single NAPA SK 5k Payout - $12,875 by Ryan Preece in 2015

Most Laps Led in a Single NAPA SK 5k – 81 by Marcello Rufrano in 2020

Most Laps Led in a NAPA SK 5k Career – Keith Rocco – 112 laps led

NAPA SK 5k Career Earnings Leader – Ronnie Williams with $24,285

Record Number of Lead Changes – 18 in 2014

Record Number of different leaders during race – 7 in 2019

Smallest Margin of Victory - .053 seconds in 2019

Top-20 in SK Modified® Points Standings NAPA SK 5k Race Stats

Stephen Kopcik - #21 Airgas Chevrolet – Kopcik is tied for the division lead this season with 6 top-5 and 7 top-10 finishes through the first 8 races, including a victory back on April 30. Kopcik will be looking to change his luck in this year’s NAPA SK 5k as his best finish in 5 previous starts was a 16th place finish last season. Kopcik’s average NAPA SK 5k finish is 21.6 and he has earned $2,250 in 5 races.

Todd Owen - #81 Cooker Construction Chevrolet – Owen is the only driver in the top-7 of the SK Modified® points who has yet to win in 2021. Owen has posted 5 top-5 and 7 top-10 finishes this season and has started all 7 previous NAPA SK 5k events with 2 top-5 and 5 top-10 finishes for an average of 10.1. Owen’s best NAPA SK 5k finish of second came last season and has earned $9,100 in 7 starts.

Tyler Hines - #85 TickMike.com Chevrolet – Hines recorded his first career SK Modified® victory in the first race of the season on April 24th and he is currently the only repeat SK Modified® winner of 2021. Hines has made 6 career NAPA SK 5k starts with an average finish of 18.5 and a best finish of 10th coming in 2019. Hines has earned $4,000 in his 6 starts.

Michael Christopher, Jr. - #82 Eastport Feeds / PT Watts Chevrolet – Christopher has posted 1 win, 3 top-5, and 6 top-10 finishes through the first 8 races this season. Christopher has made 6 career NAPA SK 5k starts with 3 top-5 and 4 top-10 finishes for an average of 11.0 and a best finish of 3rd in 2020. Christopher has earned $9,010 in his 6 5k starts.

Ronnie Williams - #50 Les’s Auto Center Ford – Williams heads into the NAPA SK 5k with 1 win, 2 top-5, and 7 top-10 finishes in 8 races this season. Williams has competed in all 7 previous NAPA SK 5k events with 2 wins, 5 top-5, and 6 top-10 finishes for an average finish of 6.0. Williams is currently the NAPA SK 5k career earnings leader with $24,285.

Keith Rocco - #88 Wheelers Auto Chevrolet – Rocco has had an up and down 2021 season with 4 top-2 finishes, including a win, in the first 8 races. Rocco has competed in all 7 previous editions of the NAPA SK 5k, leads all drivers with an average finish of 4.0, but has yet to win the event. Rocco has three second place efforts as part of his 5 top-5 and 7 top-10 finishes. Rocco has earned $14,125 in his 7 NAPA SK 5k starts.

Chase Dowling - #22 Horsepower Hill Farm Chevrolet – Dowling is the defending champion of the NAPA SK 5k and is one of two repeat winners of the race, Ronnie Williams being the other. Dowling has made 6 NAPA SK 5k starts with 2 wins, 4 top-5 and 5 top-10 finishes for an average finish of 4.5. Dowling enters the NAPA SK 5k with 1 win, 3 top-5, and 5 top-5 finishes. His career NAPA SK 5k earnings currently stand at $16,950.

Michael Gervais, Jr. - #33 Gervais Brothers Roofing Chevrolet – Gervais has posted 2 top-5 and 6 top-10 finishes this season. Gervais has competed in all 7 previous NAPA SK 5k races with 2 top-10 finishes for an average of 14.3. Gervais has earned $6,305 in his 7 NAPA SK 5k starts.

Marcello Rufrano - #68 Wheelers Auto Chevrolet – Rufrano enters the NAPA SK 5k with 2 top-5 and 3 top-10 finishes in 2021. Rufrano only has 2 NAPA SK 5k starts, but he has finished 6th in 2019 and 5th last year for an average finish of 5.5. Rufrano’s 2 NAPA SK 5k starts has earned him $3,500.

David Arute - #75 Big Haus USA Chevrolet – Arute has recorded 1 top-5 and 4 top-10 finishes through the first 8 races of the 2021 season. Arute has made 3 starts in the NAPA SK 5k with 1 top-10 finish and an average of 12.3. Arute has earned $2,600 in his 3 NAPA SK 5k starts.

Mikey Flynn - #24 Ballyheigue Farm Chevrolet – Flynn did not qualify for the NAPA SK 5k during his rookie campaign of 2020 so he will be looking to make his race debut this year. Flynn enters the NAPA SK 5k with 1 top-5 and 3 top-10 finishes this season.

Andrew Molleur - #35 Keith Rocco Racing Chevrolet – Molleur comes into the NAPA SK 5k with 4 top-10 finishes in 8 starts this season. Molleur has competed in the last 2 NAPA SK 5k editions with a 5th place finish in 2019 and a 12th place finish last season for an average of 8.5. Molleur’s NAPA SK 5k earnings currently stand at $2,425.

Bryan Narducci - #83 All Phases Renovations Chevrolet – Narducci enters the NAPA SK 5k as the most recent SK Modified® feature winner and has 1 win, 2 top-5, and 3 top-10 finishes in 8 races this season. Narducci made his NAPA SK 5k debut last season with a 23rd place finish that earned him $450.

Matt Vassar - #11 Hummel Brothers Hot Dogs Chevrolet – Vassar enters the NAPA SK 5k with 1 top-5 and 3 top-10 finishes in 8 races this season. Vassar has made 3 previous starts in the NAPA SK 5k with a 1 top-10 finish. Vassar has earned $2,625 in his 3 NAPA SK 5k starts.

Doug Meservey, Jr. - #67 Toast Take Out Chevrolet – Meservey enters the NAPA SK 5k having posted 2 top-10 finishes in 8 races this season. Meservey has made 1 prior start in the NAPA SK 5k, finishing 17th in 2018 for $450.

Noah Korner - #31 Midstate Site Development Chevrolet – Korner enters the NAPA SK 5k with 1 top-5 and 3 top-10 finishes in 8 races this season. Korner made his NAPA SK 5k debut last year with a 7th place finish that earned him $1,325.

Teddy Hodgdon - #55 Montanari Fuel Chevrolet – The reigning SK Modified® Rookie of the Year has posted 1 top-5 and 2 top-10 finishes this season. Hodgdon finished 11th and earned $900 in his first NAPA SK 5k start last season.

Tyler Leary - #1 Kix 100.9 FM Chevrolet – Leary enters the NAPA SK 5k with 2 top-10 finishes this season. Leary has made 2 prior NAPA SK 5k starts with a 12th place finish in 2019 and a 27th place finish last season for an average of 19.5 and earnings of $1,955.

Jonathan Puleo - #7 Mr. Rooter Plumbing Chevrolet – Puleo enters the NAPA SK 5k with 2 top-10 finishes in 7 starts during his rookie season. Puleo will be looking to make his NAPA SK 5k debut this Friday night.

Dan Wesson - #92 Accurate Converter Chevrolet – Wesson enters the NAPA SK 5k with a best 2021 finish of 14th in 7 starts. Wesson has made 3 career NAPA SK 5k starts with a best finish of 13th in 2019. Wesson’s average NAPA SK 5k finish is 19.7 and he has earned $2,855.

The 8th Annual NAPA Auto Parts SK 5k is set for this Friday, June 25. Tickets for the NAPA SK 5k are available online at StaffordSpeedway.com/tickets and will also be available at the gates day of show. General Admission tickets are $30.00 for adults, $10.00 for kids 6-14, and free for kids 5 & under. Reserved seating is priced at $35.00 for all ages and pit passes are $45.00 with a valid 2021 Stafford Competition License and $50.00 without a Stafford license. If you are unable to attend the event, tune into the live stream on FloRacing, the official streaming partner of Stafford Speedway.

For more information, visit www.staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR