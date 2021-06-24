Summer kicks off with exciting back-to-back race weekends at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is going to be a busy and fun place to be over the next two weekends as Ohio is fully open again. Back-to-back race events start with the Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio this weekend (June 25-27), then Ohio’s largest annual motorsports event, The Honda Indy 200 Presented by the HPD Ridgeline, follows on July 2-4. Tickets for both events are available now at midohio.com .

The longest continuously-running spectator event at the track, The Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio, will feature 24 races taking the green flag at the 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course in Lexington, Ohio. Sports Car Vintage Racing Association’s (SVRA) SpeedTour offers diverse, non-stop racing action for fans when it brings four very different types of racing series to town.

SVRA’s SpeedTour encompasses 16 races of historic SVRA action providing car enthusiasts history in motion on track to enjoy and reminisce on racing's past. More modern day racing machines will be featured in two Trans Am Series classes of ground-pounding, muscle cars, then open-wheel action from the sports rising stars will battle in the F4 U.S. Championship Powered by Honda and the FR Americas Championship Powered by Honda with both series staging tripleheader races.

“We have two fantastic spectator events coming up at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The Vintage Grand Prix is a car lover’s dream weekend which also includes two car shows,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “We are also getting ready to celebrate Fourth of July with our biggest event of the year, The Honda Indy 200 Presented by the HPD Ridgeline featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. On Saturday, July 3rd, fans in attendance will get to enjoy Movie Night by Hagerty shown from the esses turn of Mid-Ohio and a spectacular fireworks display at sundown.”

For the 38th time, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the HPD Ridgeline will be held in North Central Ohio on Fourth of July weekend, July 2-4. Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is second only to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the number of INDYCAR races held amongst existing tracks on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule. All three series from the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper open-wheel development ladder will join the schedule. Capping off the on track action is the high-flying SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks make their thrilling return to Mid-Ohio for the second time this season.

On Saturday, July 3 after the day’s on track activities conclude, Movie Night by Hagerty features the 1986 classic comedy “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” broadcast on the big screen in the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course “esses” followed by a spectacular Zambelli Fireworks show for fans to experience. “Camping with Honda” returns for campers to participate in throughout The Honda Indy 200 Presented by the HPD Ridgeline weekend. This year’s theme celebrates America and encourages campers to decorate their sites in patriotic red, white and blue.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course offers an exceptional family value. Children 12 and under are admitted free to Mid-Ohio when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Free parking is available. A Weekend General Admission ticket offers the best fan value. For the Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio, Weekend General Admission is $50, and daily tickets are $30. Tickets are $10 additional each when purchased at the gate. Tent and motorhome camping is available on site. To order tickets in advance, visit midohio.com or by calling 419-884-4000, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.