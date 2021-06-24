Ladies Night To Feature Cheap Tickets At Macon Speedway

Weddle Performance Engines Ladies Night is this coming Saturday, June 26 at Macon Speedway, featuring seven divisions of racing and a special $5 grandstand admission price for ladies.

After one week off, the BillingsleyRewards.com DIRTcar Modifieds will be back in action this coming Saturday night. Springfield, IL driver, Guy Taylor, has taken over the point lead in the class after claiming the feature win on June 12th, his second of the season. Tommy Sheppard is second in the standings with four feature wins, while Alan Crowder, Kyle Helmick, and Billy Knebel are top five in points.

Williamsville, IL’s Colby Sheppard leads the points in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model division, claiming seven top five finishes in seven starts. Sheppard took the point lead this past Saturday night from Jose Parga, who had won the first five features of the season. Donny Koehler, Ryan Miller, and Braden Johnson complete the top five in this year’s standings.

The DIRTcar Pro Mod class has been one of the best this season, providing competitive racing with great field parity. In seven nights, the class has awarded seven different winners. The top five in points are Kyle Helmick, of Smithton, IL, Nick Justice, Jake Montgomery, Kevin Crowder, and Billy Knebel. Each of the five have claimed one win. Helmick and Justice are tied for the point lead, while Montgomery is only two points behind them. Ryan Hamilton and B.J. Deal have also won features competing on a part time basis.

The Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman division has already completed six races during the 2021 season. Springfield, IL driver, Jim Farley, III, leads the points by just six over former champion Scott Landers. Farley is still looking for his first feature win, while Landers has one. Rick Roedel, Roy Magee, and Brandon Dick round out the top five in points.

Modified point leader, Guy Taylor, also leads up the Archers Alley Street Stock division points. Taylor has yet to put the x7 in victory lane but has finished in the top ten in all of his feature starts. Jaret Duff is just four points back, while Zach Taylor has been showing great improvement in his second year and is third. Bobby Beiler and Jeremy Nichols round out the top five.

Allan Harris is the current point leader in the DIRTcar Hornet class, claiming three feature wins this season. Billy Mason is second with two feature wins, while Shelby Beiler, Justin Coffey, and Zac Miller round out the top five.

The Micros By Bailey Chassis have only been running for points for a couple of seasons at the track but each year the battle has been extremely tight. Last year, Jacob Tipton, of Decatur, IL, actually was tied at the end of the year for the championship but the tie-breaker put him second. Tipton leads this year’s standings by just four over Hayden Harvey. Daryn Stark, John Barnard, and Kyle Barker complete the top five.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $15 but just $5 for the ladies night special. Kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR