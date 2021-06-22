Eric Winslow Looking for Repeat Limited Sportsman Race Win in July 3 Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 Presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort 200 Racing Program at Sbs

Eric Winslow’s road to success has been a long one. Sure, there has been some success for the Pelham, North Carolina resident along the way in both Late Model Stock Car Division and Limited Sportsman Division competition. Only over the course of the last two to three years has that success been more sustained.

Winslow drove to victory in South Boston Speedway’s pre-Fourth of July 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division event in 2019. It was Winslow’s only victory among his five Top-Five finishes at South Boston Speedway that season. The 28 laps he led in that race were the only laps he led in his six starts at “America’s Hometown Track” that year.

Winslow will have an opportunity to back up his 2019 pre-Fourth of July race victory when South Boston Speedway hosts its biggest event of the season, the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 Presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort racing program on Saturday night, July 3.

Based on his record at South Boston Speedway this season, Winslow could be considered as one of the top contenders entering the 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race that will be part of this year’s pre-Fourth of July event.

Thus far in 2021, Winslow has won two of his four starts in the Limited Sportsman Division at South Boston Speedway, has finished in the Top Five in all four starts, and has led 77 laps, more than double what he tallied at South Boston Speedway in 2019.

“It’s been year-after-year trying to make this happen, and this year it has just clicked,” Winslow pointed out.

“I couldn’t do it without everybody that helps me. It’s not just me. I couldn’t do it without the help.”

Winslow pointed out that while he is running a limited schedule of races at South Boston Speedway this season, he is well-prepared when he shows up at the track.

“We’re not running a lot of races, but the races we’re running we’re trying to come fully loaded to win,” said Winslow.

“I’ve raced here at South Boston a lot of years running junk and it is so nice to be in good equipment now. I’ve been able to drive some of Matt Bowling’s cars and some of Peyton Sellers’ cars. I always knew I had the ability, but I needed to figure out a way to get the funding to do it.”

Winslow points out that being able to win races and be successful at South Boston Speedway is special.

“I’ve had good years at other places,” he noted.

“I won three or four races at Wake County Speedway in North Carolina a couple of years ago and a championship. I wanted to win here at South Boston Speedway. This is home to me.”

The North Carolina resident credits changes made to South Boston Speedway’s Limited Sportsman Division rules package as part of his ability to succeed at the .4-mile oval.

“The Limited Sportsman rules package they came up with this year is a great opportunity for me,” Winslow said.

“The rules get the expense down a little bit, get some of the knowledge with the bump stops gone and gets it back to old school racing where driving matters. It’s a big feather in our hat to win and make it happen at South Boston Speedway.”

The July 3 Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 Presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort racing program is the biggest event of the season at South Boston Speedway. A 200-lap race for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division competitors, the first race of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown series, headlines the action.

A 50-lap race for the Limited Sportsman Division, a 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division will round out the night’s racing action.

The July 3 Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 Presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort racing program will conclude South Boston Speedway’s Celebrate America Campaign. There will be patriotic pre-race ceremonies and fans will be treated to a dazzling Fourth of July fireworks show following the conclusion of the night’s final race.

Fans will also be treated to a pre-race driver autograph session on the track at 5:15 p.m., giving them the opportunity to meet the drivers and get an up-close look at the cars that will be in action during the event.

Grandstand gates will open at 4 p.m. and qualifying will begin at 4:30 p.m. Pre-race ceremonies will start at 6:35 p.m. and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.

Advance adult general admission tickets for the July 3 event are priced at $15 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, through Friday night, July 2.

Adult general admission tickets at the gate on race day are priced at $20 each. Kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult. Seniors ages 65 and older, military personnel, first responders, healthcare workers and students, with ID, will be admitted for $15 on race day.

The latest news and updates about South Boston Speedway and its racing events can be found on the South Boston Speedway website and through the speedway’s social media channels.

SBS PR