Rain puts an end to Mahoning Valley Speedway program. Scheduled event will move to Saturday, June 26

No sooner was the front gates about to swing open when rain swept across the area and put an abrupt end to the night of racing at Mahoning Valley Speedway.

Unfortunate too as fans were in for a great night as the pit area had filled nicely with cars in anticipation of the John Blewett Inc., Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fames Series (MVSHoFS) Roger Heffelfinger Sr. Tribute.

Originally on the schedule was the following Sunday afternoon as a rain date, however, after careful consideration it was decided that the event will move to this coming Saturday, June 26 at 6:00 pm.

The night will include the Modifieds in a 66-lap/$2500-to-win feature along with the Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks all part of the MVSHoFS plus the Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks and on the card will be the Late Models which were already slated to run that date.

Track management would like to remind all those who paid admittance to please hold onto your wrist bands which will be honored for this upcoming Saturday’s show.

Furthermore, all drivers who already picked for starting spots will keep those positions while any additional entries will be provided that same opportunity upon sign-in.

Early paid practice will take place from noon to 3:00 pm. Regular warm-up will get under way at 4:00 pm. Driver sign-ins will be from 2:30 pm – 3:45 pm.

Grandstands will open at 4:00 pm. Adult admission is $20, $2 discount for active military, students and seniors 65+, must have valid ID. Children 10 & under are free. Pit entrance fees are $35 for members and $45 for non-members.

Please log onto the official track website www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com, Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway or Twitter @MahoningSpeed for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR