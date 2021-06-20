Rain Washes Out Saturday Night Racing at Grandview Speedway

Rain and pending storms have forced the cancellation of the tripleheader show of racing scheduled for the Grandview Speedway Saturday evening. Efforts will be made to reschedule the Wingless Super Sportsman that had been planned for their only appearance of the season for a later date. And the gifts planned for the first 50 dads through the main gate and two free passes for the oldest and youngest dads will be carried over to Saturday June 26 when a tripleheader show of racing featuring the T.P.Trailers Modifieds, T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman and Outlaw Series Vintage Racers will be offered. Adult admission will be just $15 with youngsters 11 and younger admitted free.The Meet & Greet will feature “The Ultimate Underdog” John Willman with his Modified, Sportsman racer Dylan Hoch and a Vintage racer to be announced. It gets underway at 5 p.m.

And on Tuesday, June 29th another exciting Thunder On The Hill Series featuring the Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speedweek with the Hodnett Cup paying $10,000 to win plus 358 Modifieds.

Kicking off the month of July, July 3, will be the Firecracker 40 for Sportsman paying $2,000 to win along with the T.P. Trailers Modifieds. Adult admission is $22 for this Holiday Special.

Grandview Speedway PR