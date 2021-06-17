Progressive AFT Welcomes Fans Back into the Paddock at OKC

Speedway News
Thursday, Jun 17 25
Progressive AFT Welcomes Fans Back into the Paddock at OKC

Progressive American Flat Track announced today the long-awaited return of its open paddock sessions at all remaining races of the 2021 season. With the changes to CDC guidelines and local regulations on outdoor events, Progressive AFT will bring back its Rider Autograph session beginning with its fifth and sixth rounds at Remington Park.

 

It has been nearly two years since race fans and riders have intermingled at the racetrack, so the return of the fan walk at the Indian Motorcycle of Oklahoma City OKC Mile Doubleheader presented by KICKER will be a treat for fans and racers alike.

 

"I'm excited to interact with the fans again in OKC," said Briar Bauman, reigning two-time Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle Champion. "We as racers get as much joy talking and catching up with fans as they do us. The small interaction we had with fans in Chicago reminded me of the reasons I became a racer in the first place and why fan support means the world."

 

Next Up:

The stars of Progressive AFT will test the upper limits of speed, bravery, and excitement when the series unleashes the first Mile action of the season doubleheader style. The Indian Motorcycle of Oklahoma City OKC Mile I & II presented by KICKER at Remington Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, will take place on Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19. Tickets are available for purchase now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3323/#selectTickets. For those viewing from home, live coverage will be available on any device for only $1.99 a month via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

 

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.

 

To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« West Coast Bike Week creates exciting new experiences for motorcycle racing fans Frank L'Etoile, Jr. and Chris Meyer Setting Blazing Pace in Stafford Speedway's Street Stock Division »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top