West Coast Bike Week creates exciting new experiences for motorcycle racing fans

Thursday, Jun 17 43
For 10 days in July, motorcycles are king in Monterey County.
 
West Coast Bike Week is a community focused week of activities geared to those who love all things on two wheels. There’s plenty of excitement for riders (or enthusiasts) of all ages and experience levels.
 
The 10-day experience is highlighted by professional championship racing at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca with the GEICO Motorcycle MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest at Monterey, July 9-11, followed by exciting vintage racing with the AHRMA Classic Motofest of Monterey, July 16-18. It’s paradise for motorcycle lovers.
 
Everything kicks off July 9 at the MotoAmerica Bike Night, which will take place in downtown Pacific Grove from 5-9 p.m. Lighthouse Avenue will be shut down between Forest Avenue and Congress Avenue, where live music, merchandise and other surprises await at this free event that is presented by the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce. Fans are encouraged to bring their motorcycles to help launch West Coast Bike Week.
 
After three days of pulse pounding MotoAmerica action at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, the Ducati Owner Program takes the track on July 12.
 
From July 13-15, the Learn to Ride program will be teaching important lessons to motorcycle riders of all skill levels at the Raceway’s Lakebed. Part of the California Motorcyclist Safety Program, Learn to Ride is implemented by members of the Pacific Motorcycle Training team, in conjunction with the California Highway Patrol. For more information, click here.
 
There will be both a Training Course – designed for the novice rider – and a Premier Course – which allows riders who are age 21 and older and who already know how to ride, but are not licensed, the chance to earn their motorcycle license.
 
On track July 14-15 will be Iconic Motorbikes – which is a promotional partner of West Coast Bike Week. The company has quickly risen to become one of the premier motorcycle auction websites in the industry. Anybody looking to buy or sell a motorbike needs to look no further than Iconic. More information about Iconic can be found at www.iconicmotorbikeauctions.com.
 
The AHRMA Bike Night is July 15 at the Baja Cantina & Grill in Carmel Valley. It will run from 5-7 p.m. and include vintage bikes, drink specials, a raffle, plus much more.
 
“West Coast Bike Week is an exciting initiative that brings the whole community together in celebration of our two wonderful motorcycle racing events,” said John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “There is a rich history of motorcycle racing at our track, and the West Coast Bike Week events inject even more energy and enthusiasm into those two weeks in July.”
 
For those who prefer to pedal on two wheels, the Twilight Cycling event returns July 7, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This ride allows cyclists of all ages and experience levels the thrill of pedaling WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca’s 11-turn, 2.238-mile course. The ride is highlighted by the legendary Corkscrew that drops 59 feet in just 450 feet of track length. Helmets are required.
 
For a list of West Coast Bike Week events, click here. To buy tickets for both the MotoAmerica and AHRMA events at WRLS, click here.

 

(Courtesy of WeatherTech raceway Laguna Seca)

