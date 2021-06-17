Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship tickets now on sale

Thursday, Jun 17
Tickets for the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, Sept. 10-12, at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca are now on sale.
 
The event features the best IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship racers from around the world battling it out on the famous Monterey County track that is nestled against the scenic hillsides. The IMSA series will bring its top classes of Daytona Prototypes, Le Mans Prototype 2, GT Le Mans and GT Daytona to Monterey this fall.
 
In November 2020, the DPi class had a heart-stopping conclusion, with Hélio Castroneves edging out fellow Acura Team Penske teammate Juan Pablo Montoya by less than a half second for the victory.
 
“We are thrilled to have IMSA returning to our track with their exciting brand of racing,” said John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship is an event race fans look forward to each year, and we can’t wait to host it once again and welcome entire families back to the track.”
 
Don’t miss the action, as world-class drivers navigate the Corkscrew, Rahal Straight and Rainey Curve as they attempt to reach the checkered flag.
 
To make a weekend of family fun at the track more affordable, ticket and camping prices are reduced from 2019 prices. Ticket options for the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, featuring the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, can be found here. For Premier and Reserved camping please call the Tickets & Accommodations Office at (831) 242-8200. Office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
 
 

(Courtesy of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca)

