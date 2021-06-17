Draganfly drone to help Nashville Superspeedway stay clean during June 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader weekend

Draganfly Inc., an award-winning industry-leading drone solution developer and operator, is helping Nashville Superspeedway keep its grandstands clean and safe during its upcoming June 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader weekend.

A Draganfly sanitation drone will hover over all grandstand seating following the three Father’s Day Weekend races and deliver Varigard spray via its patented drone technologies. Varigard is a patented, bio-based organic sanitizer and has been lab tested to kill COVID-19, STAPH, MRSA, E Coli and other viruses and potential health-impacting bacteria.

Nashville Superspeedway’s June 18-20 weekend includes the inaugural, sold-out “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 20 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN), the first Cup Series race in Middle Tennessee in 37 years.

“Providing as safe a venue and environment as possible for our fans is obviously one of our top priorities,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president. “Draganfly’s unique and innovative sanitation drone is an immense help to our cleaning efforts around the track. We appreciate Draganfly’s support as we prepare to host America’s best drivers on June 18-20.”

Draganfly, has produced drones for varied industries such as agriculture, energy, government, military and public safety uses since its founding in 1998.

“To be involved in helping to safely get NASCAR back to Nashville Superspeedway is another major endorsement for the technology Draganfly has developed to help America re-open,” said Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell. “I know how passionate motorsports fans are and what NASCAR means to them. We are delighted to be helping them, and Dover Motorsports, enjoy what will be an incredible three days of racing.”

