Walk up Tickets and Concession Sales Open This Week at Perris Auto Speedway Sprint Car Race

The news that the State of California was opening back up after being shut down for more than a year is gladly welcomed by racetracks around the state including Perris Auto Speedway. For the first time since March 2020, fans attending this Saturday’s race featuring the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars and PAS Senior Sprints, will be able to walk up and purchase tickets at the front gate. In addition, Saturday will be the first-time full concessions will be open. Spectators will be able to walk up to purchase their food and beverages.

“The crowds have been good under the circumstances and the racing has been great, but you have not been able to walk up and buy food or a beer from the concession stand,” promoter Don Kazarian told Dave Stall on Sunday’s Racer Radio Show. “But you will be able to do that this Saturday. There are some fans who do not own a computer or have smartphones. Some of them had no way to obtain tickets and they could not order from concessions due to the mandates.”

Perris Auto Speedway looks forward to the return of large crowds now that the state has re-opened. Charlie Watson photo.

Many fans had been coming to The PAS for years and had never purchased tickets online. When they were forced to do so due to Covid mandates when the track re-opened in April, many discovered they love the alternative.

“We have been selling tickets online for 25 years, but a lot of our fans did not know that, or they did not want to use the option,” Kazarian said. “Some of them were delighted when they tried it out. We have heard from quite a few of them saying they liked the option to purchase tickets online rather than standing in a ticket line when they get to the track. We expect that a majority of the people will now buy their tickets online. Likewise with our concessions. People could not walk up to purchase food thus far this year. They had to order using a phone app. There were some issues with the app at first, but thanks to Family Affair Concessions, they perfected the use of the “Fan Food” app, and it is now working great. Many fans using the app love it. They place and pay for their order from their seats. As soon as it is ready, they get a text to go pick it up and do not have to stand in line. Even though all the concessions will now be open, the “FanFood” app will still be an option. In the end, these choices will result in a better fan experience at the track for those who opt to use them.”

On the track, the last sprint car race at The PAS on May 22nd was one of the wildest in track history. Multiple lead changes, multi-car crashes and drama throughout sent the fans home thoroughly entertained.

“The USAC/CRA Sprint Cars always put on a great show,” Kazarian said while smiling. “That last one was one of the craziest in track history. Several lead changes, a seven-car crash that involved four of the top five including the leader. Another crash that took a subsequent leader out of the race. Brody Roa came from last on lap eight to win the race and Matt Mitchell and Damion Gardner coming from the back with eight laps to go to finish third and fourth. It was 30 laps of exciting Major League Sprint Car Racing. I think all the fans went home happy.”

