Larry King Law Langley Speedway and Virginia State Police Partner to Bring the “HEAT” this Summer

Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway and the Virginia State Police announced today they have teamed up to bring the “HEAT” select weekends this summer both on and off the speedway. The Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) program is designed to help educate citizens on how to prevent auto theft as well as provide an online tip submission form for citizens to report information concerning the theft of vehicles, vehicle parts, or chop shop operations will now help bring Langley’s Support divisions to a whole new light.

“Langley Speedway is extremely happy to team up with our local and state law enforcement to help educate our racing family on how to prevent crimes that cost Virginian’s millions of dollars every year,” Promotor and General Manager Vaughan Crittenden said. “The branding and timing couldn’t have been more perfect to help bring our support classes to a whole new level. I think both drivers and fans are really going to have a good time with this.”

“We’re very excited to be the sponsors for this year’s Summer Series at Langley Speedway. This outreach effort will give the HEAT team a wonderful opportunity to educate the public about vehicle theft prevention and to explain to the community that everyone plays a vital role in fighting vehicle theft,” said Keeli Hill, HEAT Program Coordinator. The Virginia State Police HEAT Team will be coming to Langley on July 31st for Law Enforcement Appreciate Night.

Beginning this weekend and select Saturdays throughout the summer, each support division will take the spotlight and become that night's featured race. The HEAT Summer Series will have driver introductions for that night's featured race, increased race lengths, along with the top three finishers interviewed following the race. The winner will also see a $100 bonus on top of their race winnings while the second and third-place finishers will receive $50 and $25 respectively.

Current points leader and two-time race winner so far this season Louie Pasderetz looks to pick up his third win of 2021 while trying to hold off hard chargers Ryan Huff and Chase McAdams as they and the rest of the Harris Truck Shop Super Truck division kick the new summer series into high gear with a 35-lap feature race.

“Ten more laps would be very cool, these things are hard enough to hold onto with just twenty-five laps,” Pasderetz commented on the brand new “HEAT” Summer Series. “Extra cash is always good [too], nobody complains about that, and driver introductions are great for sponsors and to help get people's names out there. I think this a cool idea.”

Details for when each division will headline the weekend can be found below. Tickets for each event can be purchased at www.langley-speedway.com. More details for each race weekend will be announced as they become available.

Virginia State Police “HEAT” Sumer Series Schedule

June 19 - Super Trucks (35 laps)

June 26 – Grand Stocks (50 laps)

July 3 – Karts (30 laps)

July 10 – UCARs (35 laps)

July 17 – Bandoleros (20 laps)

July 31 – Pro Six (40 laps)

August 14 – Legends (40 laps)

September 4 – Super Streets (50 laps)

September 18 – Enduros (40 laps)

Langley Speedway PR