Latest Grandview Speedway Point Standings and Schedule of Coming Events

Brett Kressley continues to be the point leader in the T.P.Trailers NASCAR Modified division at Grandview Speedway as he makes strides toward his first Modified title. The popular racing talent has been consistent all season and has four feature wins to his credit that has earned him 2600 tallies giving him a 79 point edge over defending and 11-time champion Craig Von Dohren. Jared Umbenhauer sits in third spot with 2324 counters.

In the T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman division Kenny Gilmore continues to use his consistent performances, despite no feature wins, to hold on to the top spot. Gilmore has a total of 1847 points while Dylan Hoch holds on to second with 1620. Brian Hirthler, defending champion, is third with 1523 points.

And in the new 602 Sportsman division Dylan Hoch, with two feature wins, has taken over the point lead from Glenn Strunk. Hoch, a winner this past Saturday, has 700 points while Strunk is just 16 points behind. Ryan Grim is third with 656 tallies.

Nine Saturday nights of NASCAR racing, part of the Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, have been presented with over 130 racers having earned points.

Outlaw Series Enduro racing along with Vintage racing will be the attraction on Friday, June 18th at 7 p.m.

This Saturday June 19th the Wingless Super Sportsman make a rare appearance as part of a Father’s Day Weekend tripleheader that will also feature the T.P.Trailers Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman. Adult admission for this special show will be $18. The Meet & Greet session that night will include Modified racer Dillon Steuer, Sportsman talent Chris Esposito and Wingless Super Sportsman standout Steve Wilbur. And since it is Father’s Day the first 50 dads through the spectator gate will receive a free gift. The youngest and oldest dad will each receive two free passes.

Saturday night racing closes out on June 26th with T.P.Trailers Modifieds, T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman and Outlaw Series Vintage Racers. Another great tripleheader card of racing. Adult admission is just $15. The Meet & Greet features “The Ultimate Underdog” John Willman with his Modified, Sportsman racer Dylan Hoch and a Vintage racer to be announced. It gets underway at 5 p.m.

And on Tuesday, June 29th another exciting Thunder On The Hill Series featuring the Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speedweek with the Hodnett Cup paying $10,000 to win plus 358 Modifieds.

Grandview Speedway PR