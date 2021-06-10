Founders Grounds, Carl’s Donuts & Bakery Join Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Cars & Coffee as Sponsors for 2021 Season

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum officials are pleased to welcome Founders Grounds Coffee Company and Carl’s Donuts & Bakery as 2021 season sponsors of Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Cars & Coffee.

IMS Museum Cars & Coffee (formerly “Speedway Cars & Coffee”) returns Saturday, June 12 from 8-11 a.m. (ET) in the Museum’s East Lot, located inside the world-famous 2.5-mile IMS oval.

Speedway, Indiana-based Founders Grounds takes its name and branding from the founding partners of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and is scheduled to open a coffeehouse on the second floor and rooftop of 1414 Main Street in Speedway in early July. Visit Founders Grounds online at: facebook.com/FoundersGrounds .

Carl’s Donuts & Bakery is also locally owned and makes made-to-order donuts fresh daily, along with pastries and a variety of lunch and dinner items. Carl’s is located at 7481 E. U.S. Highway 36, Suite B in Avon, Indiana. Learn more here: carlsdonut.com .

“We’re very happy to welcome Founders Grounds and Carl’s Donuts to the IMS Museum family, and on a personal note, I’m very much looking forward to a hot cup of Founders House blend and fresh Carl’s Premium yeast donut early Saturday,” said Joe Hale, IMS Museum president. “As the Museum staff and board push forward with our own vision for the IMS Museum, we’re also eager to support local entrepreneurs who are building their own—which, for Cars & Coffee, will be great food and beverage offerings!”

IMS Museum Cars & Coffee is scheduled to continue in 2021 on every second Saturday of the month through October. The popular gathering of automobiles is free and open to all owners and enthusiasts of historic, custom and high-performance two- and four-wheel vehicles. Visitors that do not own a contemporary hot rod or historic vehicle but wish to check out the gathering at IMS Museum Cars & Coffee will be directed to park in the Museum’s daily visitor’s parking area.

The IMS Museum opens at 9 a.m. and Cars & Coffee guests should allow time to visit the Museum’s current exhibits: “Rocket Rick Mears presented by Racemaker Press” and “Granatelli: Larger Than Life presented by Motoring Wealth Advisors of Raymond James.” Regular Museum admission fees apply – learn more at imsmuseum.org .