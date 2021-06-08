Speedway Motorsports welcomes Credit Karma Money™ as new Partner in NASCAR

Speedway Motorsports today announced a new sponsorship and advertising package partnership with Credit Karma Money™, a single destination within Credit Karma for spending and saving.1

As part of this new partnership, Credit Karma Money will become the title sponsor of the July 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Atlanta, as well as receive signage and other marketing and advertising assets at the NASCAR All-Star Race on June 13 at Texas Motor Speedway.

“Anytime you can introduce a new company or organization to NASCAR, it confirms the power of the NASCAR brand to companies all around the world,” said Speedway Motorsports Chief Sales Officer Kevin Camper. “We’re looking forward to establishing a mutually beneficial long-term relationship with both Speedway Motorsports and NASCAR.”

Credit Karma Money is the latest product from Credit Karma, the platform already helping more than 100 million Americans make financial progress. Credit Karma Money is built for the everyday consumer to organize finances, create better financial habits and get access to money faster.

“Just as NASCAR is a sport for every American, we built Credit Karma Money to help every American make progress no matter where they are on their financial journey, so our partnership feels like a natural fit,” said Poulomi Damany, General Manager, Credit Karma Money and Tax. “We know how excited fans are for the races this summer and look forward to introducing them to Credit Karma Money.”

AMS PR