Rippin Ricky Take Non-Wing Sprint Win At Macon Speedway

Macon Speedway, located in Macon, IL, hosted a Non-Wing Sprint Car race for the first time since 2009. The show was a good one, thanks in part to sponsorship from Judy Smith and Tony Robertson in addition to a competitive field of drivers.

Former Ventura, CA native, Ricky Lewis, decided to make the last-minute trip from Indiana to compete for the first time at 1/5-mile facility. The decision turned out to be a good one, as he started outside of the first row and lead each and every lap of the 25-lap feature event. Lewis was pressured for a while by open wheel veteran, Zach Daum, before Daum was involved in a spin. When the checkered fell, it was Rippin Ricky, followed by Logan Faucon, Brock Hunnell, Nate McMillin, and Shane O’Banion.

New Berlin, IL driver, Jose Parga, continued his unbeaten streak at the track in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model division. Parga had to work hard for it though, as Taylorville, IL driver Braden Johnson was up on the wheel and out front for the first half of the race. Parga was followed at the end by Johnson, Colby Sheppard, Colby Eller, and Storm Beiler.

Speaking of domination, the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified class has been owned by Tommy Sheppard, Jr. in 2021. This Saturday night was no different as Sheppard won his fourth race in six tries despite a talented Modified field. Guy Taylor came home a close second, followed by Billy Knebel, Jeremy Nichols, and Kyle Helmick.

After a Pro Modified championship at the track one year ago, Pocahontas, IL’s Billy Knebel has now found victory lane this season. Knebel was able to fend off challenges from Kyle Helmick, Jake Montgomery, Nick Justice, and Nathan Lynch.

Bobby Beiler, of Blue Mound, IL, led all but one lap in the Archers Alley Street Stock feature. Fortunately for Beiler, it was the first lap that he didn’t lead but led the final 14 laps. For Beiler, it was his third win of the season at the track. Jaret Duff finished a strong second, while Zach Taylor had a great run in third. Darrell Dick and Guy Taylor rounded out the top five.

Rounding out Saturday’s action was the DIRTcar Hornet class. Point leader, Allan Harris continued his strong season, winning his third feature of the year. Billy Mason, Shelby Beiler, Nick Clubb, and Bill Basso completed the top five.

Macon Speedway will next be in action on Saturday, June 12 when the Archers Alley Big Ten Street Stocks headline the event with the Jayne Excavating & Welding 30 lap feature. The event will pay $750 to win. Six other classes will also be in action. A Kids Power Wheel Demo Derby will also be held.

FEATURE RUNDOWNS (Top 10’s)

Non-Wing Sprints By J Smith & T Robertson

11-Ricky Lewis[2]; 2. 52F-Logan Faucon[4]; 3. 8-Broc Hunnell[8]; 4. 24-Nate McMillin[12]; 5. 33S-Shane O'Banion[6]; 6. 27-Steve Thomas[10]; 7. 31-Zach Daum[1]; 8. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[3]; 9. 70-Eric Shelton[5]; 10. 90-Patrick Budde[13]

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

6P-Jose Parga[1]; 2. 14J-Braden Johnson[2]; 3. 27-Colby Sheppard[3]; 4. 15M-Colby Eller[5]; 5. 33B-Storm Beiler[6]; 6. 21-Jarod Shasteen[7]; 7. 5B-Brandon Sweitzer[9]; 8. 4-Jon Easley[8]; 9. 11-Ryan Miller[4]; 10. 25-Dakota Ewing[10]

BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr[2]; 2. 77-Guy Taylor[4]; 3. 52-Billy Knebel[6]; 4. 517-Jeremy Nichols[5]; 5. 27X-Kyle Helmick[7]; 6. 87C-Alan Crowder[1]; 7. 78-Maxx Emerson[9]; 8. 28S-Joe Strawkas[10]; 9. 71-Jeff Graham[8]; 10. 51-Jeremiah Hoadley[11]

DIRTcar Pro Mods

52-Billy Knebel[6]; 2. 27X-Kyle Helmick[7]; 3. 215-Jake Montgomery[2]; 4. 36-Nick Justice[14]; 5. 14N-Nathan Lynch[12]; 6. 116-Kevin Rench[8]; 7. 3X-Justin Reynolds[10]; 8. 14E-Evan Lynch[13]; 9. 24-Guy Taylor[17]; 10. 33-Josh Robb[4]

Archers Alley Street Stocks

B26-Bobby Beiler[1]; 2. 21-Jaret Duff[5]; 3. Z24-Zach Taylor[3]; 4. 22-Darrell Dick[10]; 5. X7-Guy Taylor[6]; 6. 3J-Jonathon Hall[9]; 7. 08-Brian Dasenbrock[4]; 8. 80-Brian Dasenbrock Jr[8]; 9. 25-Greg Osman[14]; 10. 808-John Bright Jr[12]

DIRTcar Hornets

3H-Allan Harris[2]; 2. 357-Billy Mason[4]; 3. 324-Shelby Beiler[1]; 4. 86-Nick Clubb[5]; 5. 44-Bill Basso[3]; 6. 9Z-Zac Miller[8]; 7. 187-Korey Bailey[6]; 8. J13-Justin Coffey[7]; 9. 24H-Mike Harrison[9]; 10. 2-Jordan Reed[11]

Macon Speedway PR