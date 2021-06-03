Race Fans: Renew Your 2022 Month of May Tickets Now!

Anyone who witnessed Helio Castroneves’ emotional fourth Indianapolis 500 victory Sunday, May 30 will never forget it, another example of the motorsports history that is made on a regular basis at the Racing Capital of the World.

It’s almost a sure thing racing history also will be written during the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, so fans are encouraged to renew their tickets before the deadline of Monday, June 21 to ensure they’ll be there to cherish another indelible memory.

Fans are encouraged to renew or upgrade their Indy 500 tickets at ims.com/renew, by calling 317-492-6700 or by visiting the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Ticket Office. The renewal window will continue through Monday evening, June 21, approximately 500 hours after a jubilant Castroneves took the checkered flag and became the fourth four-time winner of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

An important note this year: Existing customers with credits in their IMS ticket account due to pandemic-related spectator restrictions in 2020 and 2021 still must renew to indicate they want to maintain their seats next May.

“We were so happy to welcome back our fans during the Month of May for the first time since 2019, and they witnessed one of the most memorable and exciting Indianapolis 500s in a generation,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “We expect to return to full capacity next May and anticipate great demand for tickets due to our loyal fans’ desire to return to the Speedway and see Helio’s drive for five and so many other great story lines. We’re encouraging all of our customers to renew or request an upgrade for their seats by June 21 to reserve their spot for the greatest month of the year at the best prices possible.”

These are the best prices of the year for renewals and upgrades, available only during the renewal window to those who attended Month of May events in 2021. Prices will increase when tickets go on sale this fall, and again in 2022.

Fans renewing their tickets to the Indianapolis 500 and/or GMR Grand Prix also can order additional Month of May products at the lowest prices available during the renewal period. Those products include:

GMR Grand Prix Race Day tickets

GMR Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500 practice and qualification days

Bronze Badges

Miller Lite Carb Day tickets

Parking (including ADA parking) and camping permits

Those who take advantage of the renewal period also will have priority for ticket upgrades and are eligible for presale offers for IMS and partner events.

All renewal customers can visit www.ims.com/events/indy500/ buy-tickets/renewal-faqs for more information.

Fans who didn’t attend IMS during this Month of May but are planning to attend in May 2022 can apply for tickets now at the lowest prices of the year. Visit www.ims.com/apply for more information.

IMS PR