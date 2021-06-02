Fully Open: Frontstretch Seating, Camping & Talladega Garage Experience Among a Host of Options Available for Fans During Talladega Superspeedway NASCAR Playoff Weekend, October 3-4

When the NASCAR playoff action returns to the biggest and baddest race track on the planet - Talladega Superspeedway – on Oct. 2-3, there will be no restrictions on the number of fans allowed to take in the action at the mammoth 2.66-mile venue while an array of spectator camping opportunities and upgrade options will be offered again.

The tripleheader weekend will feature a duo of events on Saturday, Oct. 2 with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, which will be the second race in the Round of 8, getting the green flag at Noon CDT. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will tackle the 33-degree banked venue at 3:30 pm CDT, in the second of three events in the Xfinity Series Round of 12. Sunday’s (Oct. 3) YellaWood 500 will also serve as the second race in the Round of 12, of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. It is slated for a 1p.m. CDT start.

The list of opportunities at Talladega is going to excite fans:

Fully open frontstretch towers and grandstands

Fully open Talladega Garage Experience on Saturday and Sunday

Includes access to Garage Viewing Walkways, Pre-Race Ceremonies* and Victory Lane (*Due to Saturday doubleheader schedule, pre-race access for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race is still to be determined)

Fully open for the Saturday Night Infield Concert (artist to be announced at later date)

Fully open hospitality areas such as Fan Suites, Premium Box seating and Busch Balcony

Fully open reserved RV campgrounds in infield and outside venue (no spacing restrictions and no longer limited to six people per site)

Fully open reserved tent camping

Space available in three outside free campgrounds

Shower facilities will be open and regularly sanitized

Fully open for interactive displays in The Midway outside the frontstretch

“Since 1969, our incredible fans have helped shaped Talladega Superspeedway into what it is today – an experience like no other,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “Nowhere is the passion in any sport felt more than it is at Talladega, and we have hundreds of thousands of fans from over the years to thank for that.

“Camping here is iconic, and the Talladega Garage Experience featuring Big Bill’s has set the tone for the future with a fun, unrivaled experience, In June of 2020, we helped our sport bring a limited number of fans back to the track after the pandemic started. Now, we are ready to welcome back all our fans, and new guests to the sport as well. It’s just plain fun for the entire family, coupled with the most exciting, competitive racing on the planet. Talladega Superspeedway is back!”

To see all admission options for the YellaWood 500 and the Saturday doubleheader, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go-DEGA.

A victory by a playoff eligible driver in any of the trio of October events at Talladega Superspeedway will make it to the next round of their respective NASCAR Playoff Series. Denny Hamlin is the defending Champion of the YellaWood 500. Justin Haley won last year’s Xfinity Series race while Raphael Lessard took the top honors in the Camping World Truck Series race.

Creating a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees, and the community is the top priority for NASCAR and Talladega Superspeedway. Both entities will continue to work closely with Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, local and state government, and health officials throughout the summer on any health and safety protocols and adjustments for the race weekend. Those updates will be made available on www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

TSS PR