Martinsville Speedway to Fully Open Grandstands for NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend on Oct. 30-31

Martinsville Speedway will open its grandstands to full capacity for the penultimate races of the NASCAR Playoffs on Oct. 30-31. There will be no restrictions on the number of fans allowed to take in the action from the grandstands for the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 2:00 p.m. and doubleheader with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff race at 1:00 p.m. and the Dead On Tools 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.

“When Martinsville Speedway hosts the penultimate races of the NASCAR Playoffs, our gates will be fully open to welcome our loyal fans back for a race experience unlike any other in motorsports,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell. “We are grateful to our fans for their dedication throughout this unprecedented time, so we look forward to welcoming them back and hearing the full roar of the crowd in the grandstands this fall.”

Martinsville will welcome fans back for fully open hospitality and suite options throughout the facility. The GEICO Campgrounds will be fully open including tent camping and restrooms and showers. The Midway will return fully open with interactive displays for fans to enjoy festivities before entering the grandstands.

Creating a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees, and the community is the top priority for NASCAR and Martinsville Speedway. Both entities will continue to work closely with local and state government and health officials throughout the summer and adjust health and safety protocols as necessary. Any updates will be made available on martinsvillespeedway.com.

NASCAR race tickets are available for purchase via phone at 877-RACE-TIX or online at martinsvillespeedway.com. Fans can view the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.

Stay connected to Martinsville Speedway on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Martinsville Speedway PR