Andrew Amos Climbing Limited Sportsman Division Ranks as South Boston Speedway’s 2021 Season Nears Its Midpoint

Andrew Amos has made a lot of progress this season and is starting to hit his stride as South Boston Speedway nears the midpoint of its 2021 season with the June 12 running of the Halifax Insurance NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program.

The Callands, Virginia resident is one of the new young drivers competing at South Boston Speedway this season, and he is making steady progress climbing the ranks in the track’s NASCAR Limited Sportsman Division.

Amos has logged three Top-Five finishes in his last four starts and has not finished outside of the Top 10 through the first seven races in the division this season. He sits in fourth place in the Limited Sportsman Division point standings, only three points behind third-place driver Brent Younger of South Boston, Virginia. It’s a solid performance for a new racer.

“I had never raced anything until I bought this car two years ago,” Amos pointed out.

“Racing looked like fun. I’ve been working two jobs for awhile, saving my money, and I decided to try it. I feel good about where we are considering how much experience I had and how much experience we had total.”

Like all new racers, the more seat time he gets, the more Amos improves. In three of his last four starts Amos has finished in the Top Five.

“It’s a very stout field in the Limited Sportsman Division here at South Boston Speedway,” Amos pointed out.

“Every time I go out in practice and I’m behind somebody I can watch and see what they’re doing, and that definitely helps.

“It’s a real big learning curve,” he added.

“A lot of guys that come down here have somebody in their family or team that has raced here before and has somebody to lean on. Nobody in my family or crew has raced anything before. It’s all up to me as far as the driving part goes.”

Along with the need to gain experience as a driver, Amos entered the 2021 season also needing to gain experience with his car.

“We put a new front clip on the car this year,” Amos explained.

“The car drives a little differently. All of the front geometry is different from what I had on the car last year. My dad (Allen Amos) has been going through a big learning curve keeping up with that. He’s doing a really good job.”

Amos’ recent series of solid runs is bringing him closer to the goals he has set for himself and his team this season.

“When we came down here for the first two 25-lap races this year it was the first time I had been on South Boston Speedway,” Amos noted.

“I just wanted to finish on the lead lap in both races, and we did. I was really happy with that. Now, I want to get on the podium at least one night, be in the top three, so I can tell everyone about my good sponsors and the people that helped get me here.”

South Boston Speedway will continue its Celebrate America Campaign when NASCAR racing returns to “America’s Hometown Track” on Saturday night, June 12 with the Halifax Insurance NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program.

The five-race card will be headlined by twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division. A 50-lap race for the Limited Sportsman Division, a 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division are also included in the night’s racing action.

The June 12 race day schedule has registration and pit gates opening at 2 p.m. Practice will begin at 4 p.m. and grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Qualifying will start at 6 p.m. and the first race will get the green flag at 7 p.m.

Advance adult general admission tickets are priced at $10 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, through Friday night, June 11. Adult general admission tickets at the gate on race day are priced at $15 each. Kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.

